IHC Recognises Strength Of Survivors Following Report Release

IHC New Zealand acknowledges the traumatic experiences shared by survivors of abuse and neglect and is committed to taking action.

IHC's Board Chair Tony Shaw says the courage and strength of the individuals who shared their stories are also acknowledged.

"We owe them our gratitude and appreciation for their willingness to come forward and speak of the pain and suffering they have endured," says Tony. "Their stories will help inform meaningful change."

"We will carefully consider the recommendations and work diligently to implement a comprehensive and transparent process to address the relevant recommendations in the report.

"The importance of the report's recommendations cannot be underestimated and we urge the Government to address the systemic issues that allowed such abuse to occur in the past.

"Future occurrences of abuse have to be prevented, and we need positive and sustainable change."

