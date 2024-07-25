Cutting-edge Innovation Powered By The Selwyn Foundation To Benefit Seniors With Great Need

Social impact funder and co-investor The Selwyn Foundation is delighted to announce the grant recipients of its inaugural Respectful Ageing Innovation Challenge, one of the first of its social impact initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of vulnerable older people.

Following the launch in October 2023, the Foundation received very strong interest, with 108 applications. These came from a broad range of organisations wishing to further develop or adapt their existing products, technologies or services to improve outcomes for the ageing population. After a rigorous assessment process, twelve proposals were selected, with total funding of almost $800,000 distributed.

Commenting on the calibre of submissions received, Chief Executive of The Selwyn Foundation, Denise Cosgrove, says: “We were thrilled to receive so many high quality applications from social enterprises, tech entrepreneurs, community organisations, businesses and academic institutions. Each of the successful applicants is doing remarkable work that has the potential to have a major impact on improving seniors’ quality of life. With this injection of funding from Selwyn, we’re proud to partner with each organisation and look forward to seeing the results of their innovations in the months to come.”

Research commissioned by The Selwyn Foundation last year highlighted that older people’s need is great and growing. Over a third of seniors in Aotearoa New Zealand experience vulnerability and 13 percent experience multiple disadvantage (ie, vulnerabilities in two or more domains of life and wellbeing1). Currently, there are at least 37,500 seniors in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau Northland who are experiencing multiple disadvantage. Older Māori and Pacific people experience particular inequity and adverse outcomes, as do seniors with mental health issues and single older women, and there are many others who are marginalised and ‘invisible’ within society.

“As the number of older people in Aotearoa New Zealand increases – by 2028, one in five of us will be aged over 65 – the proportion of those experiencing need will also grow significantly. So it’s critical that we bring fresh thinking to address the range of complex challenges that vulnerable seniors face,” Denise Cosgrove says.

The inaugural Innovation Challenge grant recipients are:

Creative HQ – 50 UP senior entrepreneurship programme to support older people to develop skills (and potentially enterprises) that might enhance their financial circumstances;

Dev Academy Aotearoa – Artificial Intelligence training programme for people working with seniors, including prototyping up to four new AI initiatives focused on seniors;

Elli Cares – an age-in-place advanced monitoring app for older people with impaired cognitive function to enhance safety and independence;

Gamefroot – cognitive games using gaming technology to empower older people against online scamming;

JIX – Te Reo Māori fluent empathic personalised virtual companions for older people to alleviate social isolation and loneliness;

JKV Kitcal – age-in-place accessible digital technology with built-in wireless capability to enable social connection and wellbeing for seniors;

Pasifika Digital Knowledge Bank – training for older Pacific people to enhance their digital literacy for community engagement purposes;

Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust – AI brain games co-designed with kaumātua to support ongoing cognitive functioning;

Trust MYRIVR – extension of an existing app to increase access for older people to social and health services;

University of Auckland – digital VR health system to increase effective exercise and reduce falls for seniors;

University of Auckland – system for mobile-based advanced real-time tracking in dementia care (Smart-Dementia);

VisionWest – investigation of intergenerational housing models that may suit Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique cultural needs.

Welcoming the opportunity to work with The Selwyn Foundation, CEO of Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust, Rangimahora Reddy, comments: “It is an absolute privilege for Rauawaawa to be chosen as a recipient. We are thrilled by the opportunity to co-create with Kaumātua once again and support them to realize their vision with the exceptional resources and support provided by The Selwyn Foundation.”

Denise Cosgrove says: “Driven by our ‘Respectful Ageing’ strategic plan, The Selwyn Foundation is seeking innovative ways to be a catalyst for long-lasting change and more equitable outcomes for vulnerable seniors. Through our work, we hope all older people will have an opportunity to age with dignity and respect at home in their local communities which, in turn, will also thrive as a result.”

