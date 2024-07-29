Henderson Dairy Raw Milk Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Henderson Dairy is recalling specific batches of its Farm Fresh Raw Milk as the product may contain Listeria.

“The concern with this unpasteurised milk is that it may contain Listeria, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick,” says New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop.

“Listeriosis infection can be serious among pregnant people, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.”

The affected products, sold by Henderson Dairy, are:

1 litre Farm Fresh Raw Milk batch code 240724 with use-by 280724

1 litre Farm Fresh Raw Milk batch code 260724 with use-by 300724

“These products should not be consumed. Return them to Henderson Dairy for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out.”

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for the latest information about the recall and photographs of the affected products.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group,” says Ms Bishop.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby.”

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

“Drinking raw milk carries inherent risks as it may contain harmful bacteria that are killed through the pasteurisation process.”

The products under recall were identified through routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Henderson Dairy to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Ms Bishop said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

