New Toolkit Empowers Communities To Conduct Tobacco And Nicotine Use Surveys

Monday, 5 August 2024, 6:11 pm
Press Release: COREISS

Dr. Marewa Glover, a renowned expert in tobacco harm reduction, has launched a groundbreaking toolkit designed to empower communities to conduct their own surveys on tobacco and nicotine product use.

The "Community-based Participatory Survey Toolkit" provides step-by-step guidance for community groups, tribes, harm reduction advocates, and marginalised populations to gather crucial data on smoking and vaping habits within their communities.”

"This toolkit is a game-changer for grassroots organisations seeking to understand and address tobacco use in their communities," said Dr. Glover, Director of the Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty & Smoking.

"By putting the power of research into the hands of those most affected, we can gather more accurate, culturally sensitive data to inform effective interventions.”

Key features of the toolkit include:

  • Comprehensive guidance on survey design, participant recruitment, and data collection 
  • Ethical considerations and tips for protecting participant privacy
  • Strategies for engaging community members throughout the research process
  • Advice on analysing and sharing results with stakeholders.

While the toolkit is written in accessible language for community members, it also emphasises the importance of collaborating with experienced researchers to ensure scientific rigor.

"This resource bridges the gap between academic research and community knowledge," Dr. Glover added. "It's about creating partnerships that lead to more relevant, impactful studies on tobacco and nicotine use.”

The toolkit is freely available for download at https://coreiss.com/home.

