Maritime Union Concerned With Health And Safety Approach At Lyttelton Port Company

The Maritime Union of New Zealand says it has concerns about the approach of the Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) to mandatory fitness tests.

The concerns come after the sentencing of LPC in July 2024, following the death of MUNZ member Don Grant while loading coal on the ETG Aquarius in April 2022.

LPC pleaded guilty in November 2023 to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 brought by industry regulator Maritime NZ.

Maritime Union National Secretary Carl Findlay says workers have welcomed the guilty plea and sentencing, but have concerns about the current approach of LPC to listening to its workers.

Mr Findlay says a lot has changed since the tragic death of Mr Grant, a friend and much loved colleague at Lyttelton.

“This is not only in work practices involving coal operations, but in Management and Governance and the relationships between LPC and Unions.”

Mr Findlay says LPC has many new members on the Board and a new Chair Barry Bragg.

LPC also have their third CEO in a short time in Graham Sumner, following the resignation of former CEO Kirstie Gardener and interim CEO Jim Quinn.

Mr Findlay says LPC have now announced a new mandatory fitness for work program for all employees.

He says this has been pushed through without regard to workers concerns over their financial protection and wellbeing of any members who fail the assessment, with the ultimate result of people losing employment if they don't meet the standard.

“In short, MUNZ see this as a breach of good faith and LPC not honouring our Collective Employment Agreement.”

Mr Findlay says the Union is agreeable to fitness for work health monitoring, but want LPC to negotiate in good faith.

He says LPC are imposing a fitness for work test and the consultation process was not working.

“MUNZ is very concerned how the death of a worker has been used to implement new policies without bringing along workers and listening to their voices.”

Mr Findlay says workforce morale is sinking with a lack of commitment shown towards LPC by some Council leaders, and the ongoing churn of management and Board members.

“Former LPC CEOs Roger Gray and Kirstie Gardener took part in open engagement with the unions, and LPC container terminal was the 35th best performing terminal out of the top 415 terminals in the world.”

“Unfortunately, with ongoing changes at the top and a less open approach by Management, LPC container terminal has now dropped to 385 in the list of the top 415 terminals in the world.”

MUNZ and LPC are attending mediation on 16 August on the issue of health monitoring.

“We are confident we can find a way forward with not only LPC, but also CCHL who manage LPC on behalf of Christchurch City Council.”

MUNZ is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of not only our members, but all workers in the port of Lyttelton, says Mr Findlay.

