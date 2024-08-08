The Healthcare Job Fair Returns To Auckland

The Healthcare Job Fair returns to Auckland this August, creating opportunities amid Health NZ’s recruitment freeze.

The Healthcare Job Fair returns to Auckland during a challenging time for healthcare professionals seeking work in the public sector. Health NZ’s recruitment freeze has increased workloads for current staff¹ and impacted job availability for new graduates. This one day only event is a must for recent graduates, those re-entering the workforce or current employees considering new opportunities amid the freeze.

The Healthcare Job Fair is the largest recruitment series of its kind globally, providing a unique opportunity in 2024 for healthcare employers to connect and network face-to-face with talented and qualified healthcare professionals. We value healthcare professionals time and understand the challenges they face to get a new job in the current climate. To tackle this, the event space facilitates on-the-spot job interviews so that job offers can be made on the day.

On the day, attendees can connect with top New Zealand healthcare employers, including Habit Health, which offers an impressive graduate program for recent Allied Health graduates; Qestral Corporation, seeking clinical managers and registered nurses for their state-of-the-art retirement facilities opening in Whangarei in early 2025; and Stryker NZ, a global leader in medical technologies and one of Fortune Magazine's 'World’s Best Workplaces.' Additionally, leading Australian healthcare employers such as Latrobe Community Health Service, Kimberley Aboriginal Health Services, Central Adelaide LHN, Heywood Rural Health, Empower Healthcare, and many more, including a range of South and Western Australian local health providers, will also be exhibiting. For a complete list of exhibitors visit: Healthcare Job Fair Auckland 2024

Proven Track Record

The Healthcare Job Fair was launched in 2015 and has hosted some of the world’s leading employers including Health Departments from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada alongside a host of private healthcare organisations.

Praise for the Healthcare Job Fair:

"We have now attended three Healthcare Job fairs around the world, with plans to attend others. We have found the events allow us to speak directly with the market, to understand their needs and respond accordingly" – Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Sources:

¹ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/519492/health-nz-orders-immediate-hiring-freeze-on-non-frontline-roles

© Scoop Media

