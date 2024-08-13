Refocusing Into Post-natal Care At Birthcare Auckland

Birthcare in Parnell – owned by Evolution Healthcare - will close its three primary birthing suites from 31 December this year due to consistently low monthly bookings for primary birthing and will instead focus on providing post-natal stays for new mothers, newborns and whānau.

Evolution Healthcare Group CEO, Simon Keating says they have been working collaboratively with Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora to ascertain the best pathway for new mothers and newborns.

“We feel that by focussing on high quality post-natal care, we will provide for an extremely positive Birthcare experience while expanding our offering to mothers from the broader Northern region,” says Keating.

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Northern Regional Wayfinder, Danny Wu, says the service transition makes sense with fewer births now occurring outside of hospital in central Auckland.

“Across the country we have seen an increased trend for people to give birth in a hospital setting, however it is important that birthing mothers continue to have a choice about where they give birth.

“Auckland City Hospital is able to support all māmā and there are a range of primary birthing options around metro Auckland. People should discuss options with their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) and make a choice which is right for them,” says Wu.

Mothers have the opportunity to deliver their babies at Auckland City Hospital - in close proximity to Birthcare - with a LMC or with the midwives who work in the labour and birthing suite. Whānau may also choose to birth at home with their LMC.

Birthcare will accept post-natal stay transfers from the Northern region.

About Birthcare:

Birthcare provides 24-hour midwifery care with a highly skilled and educated team passionate about providing support to new mothers and assisting with their transition into parenthood. The team includes midwives, nurses, visiting physiotherapists, visiting paediatricians, obstetricians and lactation consultants.

