Pharmac Proposes To Widen Access To Medicine Used In The Treatment Of Heart Failure

Pharmac is consulting on plans to widen access to empagliflozin, a medicine used in the treatment of chronic heart failure that would benefit more than 18,000 people in the first year of funding.

If approved, the medicine would be available to people who have chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This type of heart failure happens when the heart’s lower left chamber (left ventricle) doesn't pump blood out to the body as well as it should. About half of all people with chronic heart failure have this type.

“People with chronic heart failure, their families, and health professionals have told us that funding empagliflozin will help to manage the growing health problem of chronic heart failure in New Zealand,” says Pharmac’s Director of Pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon.

Empagliflozin belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors. Evidence demonstrates that SGLT2 inhibitors can ease the associated symptoms of heart failure, protect the heart, delay kidney failure, reduce heart failure related hospitalisations and help people live longer.

“This is a great example of a medicine that can not only give people more time with their loved ones, but also lessens their time in hospitals – relieving some of the pressure on an already strained health care system,” says MacGibbon.

Medical Director of The Heart Foundation, Dr Gerry Devlin agrees that widening access to empagliflozin is a great step for both people with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection, and the healthcare system.

“The Heart Foundation is pleased that we are a step closer to bringing New Zealand in line with international best practice for treatment of heart failure. Currently many patients must self-fund these treatments, and many more lose out. Widening access will have a significant impact on improving the quality of life for many heart failure patients and improving the heart health of New Zealanders.”

Consultation on Pharmac’s funding proposal for empagliflozin will close on Friday 13 September. Following consultation, a funding proposal will be taken to Pharmac’s Board, or a delegate, for a decision. If approved, access to this medicine is expected be widened from 1 December 2024.

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

