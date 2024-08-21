Hato Hone St John Update On Industrial Action - Save 111 For Life-threatening Emergencies

20 August

Hato Hone St John is reminding the public to save 111 for life-threatening emergencies while strike action continues tonight.

The reminder comes following members of First Union and the New Zealand Ambulance Association (NZAA) division of the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand are withdrawing labour for the first four hours from the beginning of their shifts from 4am today through to 4am tomorrow, and from 4am on Saturday 24 August through to 4am Sunday.

Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John Deputy Chief Executive Emergency Ambulance Operations, says tonight the ambulance service is experiencing an increase in demand and would ask people to reserve 111 calls for life-threatening emergencies only.

“We would remind the public that during strike action they can still call 111 and get help in a life-threatening emergency. For all non-emergencies we are asking people to please remember to contact Healthline or consider self-transporting to an urgent care clinic or hospital," Mr Ohs says.

“Fortunately Hato Hone St John has not identified any adverse incidents or patient harm resulting from strikes throughout the day, and are focused on safeguarding patients through to tomorrow morning.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Hato Hone St John is confident that the plans it has in place alongside our union partners will keep its people and patients safe.

For more information go to: https://www.stjohn.org.nz/action

