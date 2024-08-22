New Health Report Makes Recommendations To Support Rural Primary Healthcare

More than 40 people representing rural practices met at the stakeholder workshop in Alexandra, with a further 20 joining online, in August 2023 as part of the Rural Services Review. (Photo/Supplied)

A new report about rural primary care identifies inequities in service provision, major pressures on funding and workforce, unsustainably high levels of clinical risk, and barriers for patients to access care when and where they need it.

The Rural Services Review Report recommends that funders, planners, advisers, and community advocates, both nationally and locally, continue to push for change in healthcare provision for our rural communities.

The Rural Service Review has been led by independent chair and former Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks. It was facilitated by Leonie Williamson, Project Manager – Rural Services Review, WellSouth Primary Health Network on behalf of a Rural Services Review Group that was commissioned in July 2022 by WellSouth.

“It was a response to ongoing issues relating to rural healthcare in our region,” says Mr Hicks.

“Through research, consultation and many many conversations, the Rural Services Review group has identified priorities and, perhaps more importantly, actionable strategies that we believe will enhance services and outcomes for our rural community.”

“The southern region is vast, our population is spread out with much of that rural. Those who live rurally experience more barriers to access care – both secondary and primary – yet funding doesn’t recognise the distinct challenges our communities face,” he says.

Ms Williamson says many of the recommendations in the report following the review are not new to New Zealand’s health landscape.

“But the report is specifically representing our southern voice now, and the challenges for our healthcare representatives who are the coal face daily. We are underserved and the inequities in rural health remain significant.”

Health New Zealand’s Southern district has the largest geographic catchment of Aotearoa New Zealand, with several isolated communities throughout the catchment. Of the 78 practices in the WellSouth network covering Otago and Southland, 36 are considered rural.

The Review Group consists of 16 volunteer clinical and non-clinical members selected from local primary care providers, rural hospital specialists, community and iwi representatives across Southern.

The report recommends the following key areas are critically addressed if we are to resolve many of the issues facing patients and providers rural areas:

Sustainable development of the rural workforce

Addressing 24/7 urgent and unplanned care

Delivery of equitable patient access for rural people with services located closer to home

Efficient transport options for patients at an equitable cost

Achievement of manageable clinical risk for providers and patients

Of the broader recommendations, the group asks for a forward-looking Southern Rural Health strategy that considers all regional patient and provider needs across both primary and secondary services, along with pay parity, workforce wellbeing, diagnostics, mental health support, the role of telehealth, and access to pharmacy services.

The group consulted widely with 60+ regional providers with participants asked to identify the main challenges and priorities for improvement in rural health services in their area.

Next steps

The recommendations are currently being incorporated into health planning at local, regional, and national levels and identified programs of work will be communicated once these are finalised.

Andrew Swanson-Dobbs, CEO of WellSouth, has welcomed the report, saying it provides a single point of reference for our health sector to address the inequities that exist in our rural health network.

“‘WellSouth is 100% committed to advocating on behalf of our health providers and their patients. This report provides us with a clear outline of the changes that are required, and we are working hard to ensure these recommendations are heard and addressed.”

WellSouth has already moved to adopt some of the actions, aligning work programmes, training, education and workforce with the recommendations.

Health NZ will have the opportunity to do the same when they receive the final recommendations in August.

Te Waipounamu’s Regional Commissioner, Chiquita Hansen, says that she welcomes the report and sees it as a key input for decision-making and planning across all levels of health provision in the region.

For further information or queries please contact Andrew Swanson-Dobbs, CEO, WellSouth via communications@wellsouth.org.nz or directly at Andrew.Swanson-Dobbs@wellsouth.org.nz.

