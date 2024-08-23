Save Ambulances For Medical Emergencies During Strike

Hato Hone St John is calling on New Zealanders to save ambulances for medical emergencies and serious injuries during further strike action proposed by union members this weekend.

A second withdrawal of labour is planned for tomorrow (Saturday, August 24, 2024) by ambulance personnel members of First Union and the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand Inc (NZAA division) following strikes earlier this week on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John Deputy Chief Executive, says Hato Hone St John has contingencies in place for ensuring it can respond to emergencies during the strike action.

“While we’re expecting staff numbers on Saturday to be similar to Tuesday's, it will come with a higher workload volume and more risk to overwhelming available resources” Mr Ohs says.

Saturday is typically a busy day for Hato Hone St John.

“Weekends are when people are engaged in social and recreational activities, such as sports, travel and events, or DIY activities around the house that may lead to them getting injured.

“We’re expecting it to be a particularly busy day for our people, with 19 different events on around the motu.

“With many general practices, medical centres and some pharmacies closed over the weekend, we would remind the public that during strike action they can still call 111 or go to their nearest hospital emergency department and get help if they have a medical emergency or a serious injury.

“For non-emergencies we would ask the public to seek advice from Healthline, an urgent care centre or pharmacy first.”

Mr Ohs says Hato Hone St John has confidence in the contingency plans they have put in place alongside its union partners.

Hone St John has not identified any adverse incidents or patient harm resulting from strikes throughout the day on Tuesday, and Mr Ohs says it will be doing all it can to maintain a safe level of service on Saturday.

“We are focused on safeguarding patients as we head into the second round of industrial action,” he says.

“Thank you to everyone with non-emergency matters that have followed our advice to phone their doctor, pharmacy or Healthline and/ or found their own transport to a health care or urgent care facility.”

