Let’s Turn Down The Rhetoric Around Care And Support Providers

By Peter Reynolds, NZDSN CEO

I was disappointed to see Minister for Children Karen Chhour essentially declare war on service providers this week.

The rhetoric was hard hitting - ‘taxpayers expect this money to go to children’s care, not providers’ bank accounts’, and ‘putting the safety of children in its care ahead of the security of the businesses run by providers’.

Taking aim at providers perceived to be creaming it is potentially a popular move and makes for great media releases, but the most important factor here – care of children – may get caught in the crossfire.

The government needs to be careful what it wishes for, because in an effort to get tough on providers, the losers will be the disabled children we serve and their families/whānau.

I think it’s patently outrageous that this Minister chose to brand all providers as profiteering. In my years of experience, there’s no one in the care and support sector that are solely there to make money – there are plenty of easier ways to do that if that’s your motivation.

What if disability providers holding Oranga Tamariki contracts decided to work only within the funding they receive? A care and support network ‘working to rule’ would not be pretty.

The Minister of Disability Issues says Whaikaha should operate within its means, and that disability support funding is there to support needs, not wants. The same ethos can apply to Oranga Tamariki, but in reverse. Providers can only offer services that are appropriately funded, to the limit of those dollars.

Every day I work with people passionate about the people they support and want the best for them, doing their utmost to get the most from scarce resources. If there are riches to be found in this business, please show me, I know people who’ll put them to great use looking after vulnerable people in their care.

Let’s turn the temperature down – instead of throwing rocks, I sincerely believe the Minister would be better served getting out from behind her desk and visiting providers to see the real world, and the real effect of her draconian policies.

