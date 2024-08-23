Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Adequate Funding Will Help End GP Shortage And Improve Patient Care

Friday, 23 August 2024, 5:47 pm
Press Release: General Practice Owners Association

The chronic shortage of general practice doctors will only get worse until the government steps in to fix the main problem – a lack of funding for primary healthcare.

“General practice doctors are overworked and underpaid. They are overworked because there are fewer doctors and higher patient demand. And they are underpaid because New Zealand general practices cannot compete with salaries offered by the public sector, other specialties and overseas,” said Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of the General Practice Owners Association (GenPro).

“The key reason for both these problems is the decades-long shortfall in government funding for general practice."

Commenting on media reports saying that New Zealand has a GP workforce crisis that is only expected to deepen, Dr Chambers said that being a GP was a fantastic job with flexibility, interesting work, and the opportunity to form relationships and get unique insights into people’s lives. But it needed to be worthwhile.

GPs were dealing with more complex patients and expected to do in 15 minutes what specialists were doing in an hour, Chambers said.

“General practice is an incredibly rewarding job. A specialist GP does great things for the health and wellbeing of communities. GPs make long-lasting connections with their patients and work through complex yet rewarding challenges in helping them manage their health. No workday is the same, GPs are always learning on the job, and have workplace flexibility to be owner, partner or locum, rural or urban, full time or part time.

“It’s not about coughs and colds – a GP is a general physician managing complex conditions.

“Despite these upsides, increasing numbers of GPs are facing burnout and leaving the profession. In addition, more than half of all family doctors will retire by 2030, placing increasing pressures on those left to maintain high standards of community healthcare,” Dr Chambers said.

Chambers says it's hard for general practices in New Zealand to compete with salaries on offer in public hospitals or overseas. New Zealand GPs were routinely offered jobs with better pay and better conditions in Australia.

GenPro is calling for a significant uplift in funding for primary healthcare and a review of the outdated funding model. Progress in both areas would retain and eventually increase the supply of doctors into general practice, Dr Chambers said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from General Practice Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 