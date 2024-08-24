NZDA Awards Honour Outstanding Kiwi Dentists

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) honoured some outstanding member dentists at its annual Awards evening held in Christchurch last night.

The sixth NZDA Annual Awards Dinner took place at Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch on Friday 23 August.

The black-tie event was emceed by former Three News anchor Mike McRoberts, where awards for four categories were presented, along with the induction of three new Honorary Members and one new Honorary Life Member for services to dentistry in New Zealand.

"The awards dinner is the focal point of our annual conference, and it’s a fabulous opportunity to celebrate these members for their exceptional contributions and service to our profession and to the wider community," says NZDA President Dr Amanda Johnston.

To learn more about the NZDA Awards, visit nzdaconference.org.nz/nzda-awards

2024 NZDA Award recipients:

NZDA Outstanding Colleague Award 2024

Dr Andrew Marriot, Nelson Branch

NZDA Service Award 2024

Dr Vivienne Levy, Canterbury Branch

NZDA Public Service Award 2024

Dr David Wallbridge, Auckland Branch

Dr James Goodrich, Waikato & Bay of Plenty Branch

NZDA Branch Initiative of the Year 2024

Auckland Branch, Regional Community Mouthguard Initiative

NZDA Honours 2024 recipients

Dr Scott Davis, NZDA Honorary Member

Megan Crum, NZDA Honorary Member

Philip Houghton-Brown, NZDA Honorary Member

Dr Erin Collins, NZDA Honorary Life Member

