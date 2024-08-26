PACMAT Deployed To Tonga To Support 53rd Pacific Islands Forum

At the request of the Tonga Government, the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group deployed the PMA Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) last Friday to support the annual Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) leaders meeting, starting today in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, until August 30th 2024. The meeting has seen a significant influx of Pacific leaders gathered in the country's capital to discuss regional issues, solutions and other key items on the agenda.

PACMAT is assisting Tonga's health workforce throughout the duration of the meeting. Their most recent deployment to the Kingdom of Tonga was in 2022 following the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami, sending teams to provide mental health and psychosocial support to affected people and communities.

Chief Executive Officer, Debbie Sorensen, affirms PMA's willingness to support.

"We have a diverse team of health professionals skilled in emergency response, ready to provide the assistance needed. When called upon, we respond swiftly, upholding our commitment to our partners. We are proud to support the Kingdom of Tonga and their needs during this important regional event."

"Providing support that is impactful and contextual is also a priority, so the deployment team is made up of health professionals of Tongan descent."

Leading the six-member team, made up of doctors, nurses and logistics personnel, is Dr Veisinia Matoto, PMA Clinical Director for the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS). Dr Matoto, a physician specialist, maintains strong ties to Tonga’s health sector, with a medical career that spans over twenty years at the Vaiola Hospital, Tonga Ministry of Health.

Dr Matoto speaks on the objectives of the deployment and returning to Tonga as a representative of PMA.

"Our goal is to support our colleagues on the ground. Tonga's invitation for our assistance highlights the strong regional connections and meaningful relationships across the Pacific. We are honoured to collaborate with Tonga's health workers to ensure that all potential health emergencies are effectively addressed."

"It’s always a pleasure to return home and serve our community, and we are thankful for this opportunity."

PACMAT was established in 2009 to respond to requests for assistance from within New Zealand, as well as from the Pacific region, in the event of a sudden onset disaster or disease outbreak. PACMAT consists of Pacific medical professionals and experts from a range of disciplines who are highly skilled and experienced to provide support in emergency response situations.

© Scoop Media

