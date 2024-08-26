2024 ANZAED Annual Conference Concludes; Strong Call To Invest In Culturally Responsive Initiatives In Eating Disorders

Mau Te Rangimarie Clark of Waikato/Tainui, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Ngāti Pikiao, at the plenary sesion “Reinsigenising Eating Disorder Spaces” at the 2024 ANZAED Annual Conference / Supplied

With over 400 attendees from Aotearoa (New Zealand), Australia, and around the world, the 2024 ANZAED Annual Conference has concluded, leaving a powerful message on the urgency of funding culturally responsive initiatives and research. The focus is on developing more inclusive and effective treatments, particularly for Indigenous communities who are often marginalised in eating disorder discussions and face disproportionately low access to treatment.

In New Zealand, it is estimated that more than 100,000 people are living with an eating disorder, with Māori rates nearly double that of non-Māori (according to the 2006 New Zealand Mental Health Survey). Approximately 70% of those affected do not have access to adequate treatment and care, with Indigenous people's access disproportionately low in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The outdated and insufficient data on mental health in New Zealand (with the last national survey conducted in 2006)[1] fails to capture the true impact of eating disorders, particularly within the Māori community. This was highlighted through various oral presentations and research papers at the 2024 ANZAED Annual Conference[2].

Associate Professor Jenny Jordan, from the University of Otago, stated, "Even though the current data is very old and out of date, we do have existing data on inclusive referrals to services that show Māori are not entering mainstream services as they should. We need to understand what barriers are preventing us from reaching them effectively."

She further emphasised, "It is essential to make services more culturally responsive. We need to adapt our treatments and delivery methods, but we also need to reduce the barriers to accessing care. It is imperative to develop Māori-specific treatments for eating disorders, by Māori for Māori, and therefore, we urgently need more Māori clinicians to start integrating this knowledge for better care."

ANZAED’s CEO, Jade Gooding, highlighted, "ANZAED has played a fundamental role in providing a platform for our members and those working in the eating disorder sector to share and amplify their concerns. The collaborative efforts across the private, public, and NGO sectors have been impressive. New Zealand organisations have a clear understanding of what is needed for their communities, and it is our job as a peak body to amplify their voices and facilitate government actions to meet these specific needs."

Conference co-chair Brittani Beavis added, "Hosting the Annual Conference in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, allowed us to design a bicultural program. This included an Indigenous-focused plenary and a national keynote speaker who explored what it means to be a New Zealand-European non-Māori working in the space of equity and supporting the Māori community."

The conference also featured the launch of He Papakupu: Ngā Mauīui Kai – A Te Reo Māori Glossary for Eating Disorders, developed through wānanga with members of Te Tira Wānanga Māuiui Kai (The Māori Eating Disorders / Eating Issues Network; a group of researchers, clinicians, and experts-by-experience). This invaluable resource is now available here: www.tinyurl.com/ngamauiuikai

ANZAED is committed to protecting our younger generation from the impacts of social media on body image and eating disorders. We are determined to drive action on these critical issues and will continue to advocate on behalf of our members for improved outcomes for those affected by eating disorders.

We call on both the Australian and New Zealand governments to take stronger measures, including increasing the age limit for social media access, to better protect our youth.

