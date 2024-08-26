Te Matuku Oysters Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Norovirus

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Te Matuku Oysters Ltd in its recall of specific batches of its Premium Export Grade Pacific Oysters (Crassostrea gigas) as the products may contain norovirus.

“Norovirus is a common, highly contagious cause of foodborne illness in New Zealand, causing severe vomiting, cramps, diarrhoea, fever, and headaches,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Anyone can be made ill by norovirus, but the elderly and immunocompromised are particularly susceptible. Symptoms appear between 10 hours and two days after infection and can last up to two and a half days.

“These oysters should not be eaten raw. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Alternatively, you can cook the oysters until the internal temperature of the oysters reaches 90°C for 90 seconds to kill the virus. If that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The below products with use-by dates of 27.8.24 and 29.8.24 are included in this recall:

Te Matuku Oysters brand Premium Export Grade Pacific Oysters – Crassostrea gigas (Oysters in Half Shell, 1 Dozen)

(Oysters in Half Shell, 1 Dozen) Te Matuku Oysters brand Premium Export Grade Pacific Oysters – Crassostrea gigas (200g Oyster Meat)

The affected products are sold at selected retailers on Waiheke Island: RAW at Waiheke Fresh Fruit & Vege Market, and Waiheke Specialty Food. They have not been exported.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected products.

NZFS has received reports of potentially associated illness and we are investigating.

“Norovirus is highly contagious so, if there is a sick person in your household or workplace, you should regularly clean and disinfect all surfaces, especially in the bathroom,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“Unwell people should avoid handling food. Everyone should also clean their hands with hot, soapy water. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser will not destroy the virus on its own.”

NZFS has tips on how to avoid norovirus infection on its website.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The products under recall were identified through working with people who became ill to determine the cause of their illness. Putaki Bay oyster farm is currently closed as we investigate the issue.

“NZFS is monitoring shellfish in the region and will notify the public of any changes to the situation,” says Mr Arbuckle.

Commercially harvested shellfish – sold in shops and supermarkets or exported – is subject to strict water and flesh-monitoring programmes by NZFS to ensure they are safe to eat.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Te Matuku Oysters to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

