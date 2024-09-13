Have Your Say On The Smokefree Environments And Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2)

The Deputy Chairperson of the Health Committee is calling for submissions on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2).

The bill seeks to better protect young people by amending the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 to strengthen the regulatory framework around vaping. The bill proposes to do the following:

prohibit the manufacture, sale, supply, and distribution of disposable vaping products

increase penalties for unlawful sales of regulated products to minors

impose retail visibility restrictions for vaping products

include restrictions on the sale of vaping products within certain boundaries of schools, marae, and early childhood centres.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 27 September 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

Get more details about the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

© Scoop Media

