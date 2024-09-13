Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Smokefree Environments And Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2)

Friday, 13 September 2024, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Health Committee

The Deputy Chairperson of the Health Committee is calling for submissions on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2).

The bill seeks to better protect young people by amending the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 to strengthen the regulatory framework around vaping. The bill proposes to do the following:

  • prohibit the manufacture, sale, supply, and distribution of disposable vaping products
  • increase penalties for unlawful sales of regulated products to minors
  • impose retail visibility restrictions for vaping products
  • include restrictions on the sale of vaping products within certain boundaries of schools, marae, and early childhood centres.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 27 September 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Health Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 