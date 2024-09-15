Revolutionary New Zealand First Telehealth Model By Cannabis Clinic Enhances Senior Healthcare In New Zealand

Cannabis Clinic Assited Telehealth Model (Photo/Supplied)

The Cannabis Clinic is launching a New Zealand first, an assisted telehealth model from 1 October - Bridging traditional and modern health care.

The Cannabis Clinic, New Zealand's leading and largest medical facility dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals seeking medicinal cannabis treatment is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative: New Zealand's first assisted telehealth model. This innovative service aims to bridge traditional and modern healthcare, making it accessible to all, in particular the elderly.

With a mission to revolutionise healthcare, destigmatise medicinal cannabis, and ensure accessibility, the Cannabis Clinic cares for over 35,000 clients and currently offers expert consultations and personalised treatment plans via telehealth consultations from the comfort of their own home.

“At the Cannabis Clinic, we understand that technology can be a barrier for some, especially the elderly, which is why we've pioneered New Zealand's first assisted telehealth model,” states Dr Waseem Alazher, CEO of the Cannabis Clinic.

"This new model, even in its developmental stages, has already successfully assisted several of our clients in securing appointments with our doctors—appointments they otherwise might not have been able to attend. A significant portion of our clients are in the older demographic, with approximately 30% aged 65 and over. Our older clients often prefer the comfort of walking into a facility, experiencing in-person interactions, and receiving the assistance they need. This model provides exactly that. We've already received a large expression of interest ahead of our official opening, and we’re confident it won’t be long before we can offer this service to people all over the country." Adds Dr Waseem Alazher.

"We have a large team of doctors and specialists located across the country, each coming from diverse medical backgrounds but all specialising in medicinal cannabis. This places us at a revolutionary advantage in this growing field of medicine. Not only do we have a hub of knowledge where our doctors can leverage each other's expertise, but we can also be highly specific in matching our more complex clients with the specialist best suited to their needs. Telehealth is unparalleled in this regard, allowing clients to connect with exactly who they need, regardless of location. Our in-clinic assisted model takes this a step further by bridging the gap where technology can be a barrier, ensuring that every patient can access the care they deserve." explains Lisa Gadsby, Cannabis Clinic, Business Development Manager.

The number of New Zealanders turning to medicinal cannabis as part of their healthcare is steadily increasing. This growth is particularly notable among older adults, with a significant rise in the number of individuals aged 55-64 exploring medicinal cannabis treatment options in recent years. As awareness and acceptance of medicinal cannabis continue to expand, more people are considering its potential benefits as part of their overall health and well being.

“Nelson is one of the most receptive cities in New Zealand to medicinal cannabis, making it an ideal location to introduce our new service,” says Gadsby.

The assisted telehealth Nelson clinic will initially be open from 1 October on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm. The Cannabis Clinic plans to increase hours and expand this service nationwide and to eventually introduce mobile assisted telehealth stations across the country.

