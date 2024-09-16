Free Skin-Cancer Spot Checks Offered To Local Community This Wednesday At Just Cuts Hornby

L-R: Craig; Just Cuts Hornby Owners Michael & Angela; Hayley. (Photo/Supplied)

Spring has sprung, and as we welcome warmer weather, a partnership between Melanoma NZ and Just Cuts is aiming to educate the community about the dangers of skin cancer.

This Wednesday, 11 September, a Melanoma NZ Nurse Educator will be offering free skin-cancer spot checks and melanoma education at Just Cuts, The Hub, Hornby (Christchurch) from 10 am to 4 pm.

This is a unique opportunity to receive a five-minute and non-invasive spot check* from a trained Melanoma Nurse and learn life-saving advice and information about melanoma.

This initiative follows a life-saving intervention by Just Cuts Hornby Stylists, who recently spotted and alerted a client to a stage-five melanoma.

With over four decades of experience in the hairdressing industry and a passion for studying skin and hair abnormalities to help his Clients, Michael recommended Craig get the spot checked immediately.

The mark was identified as a stage-five melanoma, leading to months of intensive treatment, including five surgeries, a thigh skin graft and the removal of over 50 lymph nodes.

Craig has thanked Michael and the team and wants his story to raise awareness of skin cancer.

“To have someone tell me I’ve saved their life is definitely the pinnacle of my career. I’m not a doctor or nurse, but I’m certainly an immensely proud Stylist,” said Michael.

This example underscores the importance of early detection, which is a key focus of the new partnership. Just Cuts Stylists nationwide have undergone extensive training in identifying skin abnormalities, making them uniquely positioned to assist in the early detection of potential skin cancers.

Michael emphasised the value of choosing fully-qualified Stylists.

“The reality is Craig’s over six-feet tall, so not even his wife can see the top of his head, and this isn’t unique. 80% of the population carry a growth on our scalp, and some of these become melanomas.”

“You can’t inspect your own scalp, especially with thicker hair, so many can go unnoticed.”

“Regular visits to trained Stylists can be crucial in catching these signs early."

No appointment is necessary for the free spot checks next week. However, as this is a public event, spot checks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. If you cannot be seen, you can book an online consultation with our nurse by clicking here: https://melanoma.org.nz/how-we-can.../appointment-booking/



