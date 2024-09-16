Driving Early Detection: Mobile Imaging Supports Prostate Cancer Awareness During Blue September

Blue September is back for its eleventh year, aiming to make a significant impact in the fight against prostate cancer, New Zealand’s most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. This year, an estimated 4,000 men across the country will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a pioneering effort to enhance prostate cancer diagnostics, Mobile Health Group and Mercy Radiology have partnered to form Mobile Imaging, the first mobile PET-CT service in Australasia. This initiative is set to transform diagnostic imaging access for rural communities, by delivering state-of-the-art cancer diagnostics directly to patients, regardless of their location.

Chief Executive Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, Peter Dickens emphasised the importance of this initiative. “It is estimated that there are 42,000 men in New Zealand living with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Geographical disparities in New Zealand healthcare have long prevented timely diagnosis and treatment. The launch of Mobile Imaging is a game-changer – ensuring that no matter where you live, you can access vital diagnostic services.”

Already operational in Palmerston North and Rotorua, Mobile Imaging plans to expand to other regions including Taranaki, Waikato, and Wellington. Services onboard the imaging unit include:

FDG PET-CT for precise metabolic process imaging

Ga68 PSMA PET-CT for advanced prostate cancer staging

Diagnostic CT for all your imaging needs.

Gallium 68-PSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen) is a tracer used to identify the proliferation of prostate cancer. This tracer binds to proteins on prostate cancer cells, precisely detecting cancerous areas and revealing their location during the PET-CT scan, aiding in prostate cancer identification. In layman’s terms, PSMA works like a beacon, helping doctors locate prostate cells (including cancerous ones) in the body. This can help them diagnose, monitor, and treat prostate cancer more effectively.

Chief Officer of Mobile Health Group, Mark Eager highlighted the service’s impact: “We aim to remove barriers such as travel expenses and health-related travel difficulties. Our goal is to provide timely and accurate diagnostics, helping to improve outcomes for patients across New Zealand.”

As Blue September gains momentum, the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ calls on the public to support these efforts.

“Blue September highlights the importance of early detection and support for those affected by prostate cancer while raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and support services. Our services are not possible without public support and partnerships with organisations like Mobile Health Group. We are truly grateful and together, we can make a significant difference in supporting Kiwi men and their families affected by prostate cancer,” Peter says.

To support Blue September, text the word “BLUE” to 2449 to make a $3 donation or visit: https://fundraise.prostate.org.nz to ‘Do something Blue to Help a Mate Through’.

