New Zealand's Vaping Ban: A Blow To Public Health And Harm Reduction

The New Zealand government's proposed ban on closed vaping systems is set to undermine years of progress in tobacco harm reduction, according to a scathing submission by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA).

This misguided policy threatens to push former smokers back to deadly cigarettes and create unnecessary barriers for those seeking to quit.

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, warns: "This amendment will make it more difficult for adults who smoke to access vaping products, potentially pushing them back to smoking. It's a step backwards in our journey towards a smoke-free New Zealand.

"The submission highlights several critical concerns:

The ban disproportionately affects older adults and those with dexterity issues who rely on simpler closed systems. Display restrictions may deter people who smoke from switching to less harmful alternatives. The focus on further display restrictions in retail shops ignores the real issue of social supply to youth. Flavour restrictions could hinder successful smoking cessation efforts.

Loucas emphasises the importance of consumer choice: "Consumers have the right to make informed choices about their health. This amendment proposes to restrict consumer autonomy and may hinder harm reduction efforts.

“Even the Ministry of Health suggested that the regulations, as they are, are fit for purpose and the ASH Year 10 survey has shown that youth vaping has declined from the peak a couple of years ago.”

What is needed is evidence based policy, not policy based evidence that is influenced from overseas interests. New Zealand ministers should not cede their sovereignty to billionaire philanthropic colonialists who are pushing an agenda that does not serve Aotearoa New Zealand.

"CAPHRA calls for a more balanced approach, focusing on education and transparent risk communication. "By highlighting the facts about vaping, who it is for, and what it is, we can combat misinformation and support public health," Loucas states.

The organisation urges the New Zealand government to reconsider this harmful amendment and instead prioritise enforcement, education and evidence- based policies that support harm reduction and public health goals.

