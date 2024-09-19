How Aotearoa Should Deal With Increased Global Stroke Risks Identified In New Lancet Neurology Study

AUT Professor Dr Valery Feigin is the corresponding author in a new study published today in The Lancet Neurology on global stroke risk. The article finds that incidences of strokes have increased from 1990 to 2021 globally.

Professor Feigin, who leads the NISAN (National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences) team which won Te Puiaki Pūtaiao Matua a Te Pirimia The Prime Minister's Science Prize in 2022 is available to talk with media about the study and how Aotearoa should respond to it.

"The NZ priorities should be in implementing effective primary stroke prevention strategies for all individuals at increased risk of stroke, regardless of the level of the increased risk," Professor Feigin says.

"The emphasis should be on population-wide prevention strategies and controlling elevated blood pressure and lifestyle risk factors, especially weight, alcohol abuse, smoking, poor diet - like sugary drinks and junk food - and low physical activity."

Data in the study shows how Aotearoa compares to other countries around the world. For some context:

Age-standardised stroke incidence was lowest in Luxemburg (58 per 100,000 population) and highest in the Solomon Islands (355 per 100,000). Age-standardised stroke incidence rate in NZ was 68 per 100,000 people in 2021

The rate of people who die from stroke (age-standardised per 100,000 population) was lowest in Singapore (14 per 100,000) and highest in North Macedonia (277 per 100,000). Age-standardised stroke death rate in NZ was 29 per 100,000 people in 2021.

Age-standardised DALY (Disability-Adjusted Life Years) rates were lowest in Switzerland (333 per 100,000 population) and highest in Nauru (6,100 per100,000). Age-standardised stroke DALY rate in NZ was 527 per 100,000 people in 2021

