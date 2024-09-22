More Kiwis Suffer From Respiratory Disease Than Previously Thought, New Data Shows

The number of New Zealanders suffering from respiratory disease is far worse than previously thought, with around 1 million Kiwis affected, a new report shows.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ has released the 2023 Impact of Respiratory Disease in New Zealand report today which reveals 1 in 5 Kiwis are affected by a respiratory illness. The previous report, released in 2021, found that figure was 1 in 7 (or 700,000).

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the new findings show just how many families are impacted by chronic and serious lung conditions.

"These numbers are not just statistics - they represent our whānau and our tamariki, who are struggling to breathe every single day.

"These numbers also tell a story of a child missing school or a parent waking up in the middle of the night in fear, having to rush their child to the hospital."

This new data fuels the Foundation’s mission to advocate and educate for better respiratory health for all, Ms Harding says.

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says it is clear that respiratory disease continues to cause a great deal of suffering in Aotearoa. It is the third leading cause of death in New Zealand, accounts for 1 in 11 hospital stays, and costs the country $8.4 billion per year.

However, despite these grim statistics, New Zealand has made some progress, Professor Hancox says.

Hospitalisations from asthma and COPD have already exceeded the Foundation’s target of a 25% reduction by 2025, he says.

"This likely reflects the improvements in prevention and care of these conditions that the Foundation has been advocating for years.

"However, we must acknowledge that far too many people still suffer unnecessarily from conditions that could be prevented or treated more effectively."

Report lead author Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard, a University of Otago Wellington senior researcher at the Department of Public Health and member of the Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board, says access to new data meant that we now know the true scope of respiratory disease in New Zealand.

However, she points out that the data also shows the positive impact Covid restrictions had in reducing respiratory disease rates and hospitalisations for our most at-risk populations.

"While we're not suggesting a return to those extreme measures, there are practical steps we can take like staying home when sick, keeping our flu vaccinations up to date, and ensuring good ventilation in our homes, schools, and workplaces."

The Foundation produces the national guidelines for asthma and COPD. These provide health professionals with evidence-based best practice recommendations for the diagnosis, assessment, and management of patients with these respiratory conditions.

© Scoop Media

