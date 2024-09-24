Injury Statistics – Work-Related Claims: 2023
Injury statistics for work-related claims give information about claims accepted by ACC for work-related injuries.
Key facts
- A total of 226,600 work-related injury claims were made in 2023 (up 1,200 from 2022).
- The incidence rate for claims related to work-related injuries was 86 claims per 1,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) in 2023. This is the lowest rate since the start of the series in 2002.
- The manufacturing; agriculture, forestry, and fishing; and construction industries had the highest incidence rates of work-related injury claims in 2023.
- Trades workers had the highest number of claims by occupation in 2023, with 39,000 claims.
Visit our website to read this information release:
- Injury statistics – work-related claims: 2023