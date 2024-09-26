Minister Of Health Announcement On Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Welcomed By Advocates

The Minister of Health Hon Dr Shane Reti addressed the FASD Symposium in Auckland today and announced a further $4.85 million dollar investment in the FASD work programme.

The Minister announced three actions today:

- Undertaking an FASD prevalence study, to understand the true nature of the challenge FASD presents in New Zealand

- Growing FASD awareness and capacity across communities and a range of health, disability, and social services

- Supporting initiatives that promote alcohol-free pregnancies and reduce the stigma of FASD.

This was welcomed warmly by conference attendees with a standing ovation from some of the audience.

The first day of the two-day symposium was well attended by over 150 people including many with living experience of FASD, people working across whānau, iwi, community, government and research areas with a focus on FASD support and preventing alcohol harm.

Alcohol Healthwatch Executive Director, host of the two day FASD Symposium welcomes the Minister’s announcement.

"We’ve been steady advocates for action on FASD for many years, and we are delighted to hear from the Minister about further action since his April announcement. The Minister cited that three to five children are born with FASD every day, and this creates a burden to Aotearoa New Zealand" says Andrew.

"We look forward to seeing these actions for the benefit of people with FASD and their carers receiving much-needed support. There’s still more to do, including looking at some wider alcohol policy changes to help prevent FASD and other alcohol harms, the estimated cost of alcohol harm being a staggering $9.1 billion dollars annually, including an estimated $4.8 billion dollars for FASD alone."

The Minister’s address was also welcomed by Chief Children’s Commissioner, Dr Claire Achmad, who also made a keynote address at the symposium.

"Progress in funding and joined-up, systemic change has been a long time coming for mokopuna with FASD and their whānau, and there’s still a long way to go. But together with the earlier Government commitment this year, today’s funding announcement is a positive step," says Claire.

Dr Achmad acknowledged the commitment and tireless advocacy of health practitioners, researchers and FASD experts, including those with living experience, as they work together to make meaningful change for people with FASD and their whānau and communities, so they can flourish in their lives.

