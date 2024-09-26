First Of Its Kind Child And Youth Mental Health Survey A Win For Children’s Rights

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says a unique new survey measuring the prevalence of child and youth mental health and addiction issues is an important investment in our future.

“Better mental health and addiction prevalence data relating to children and young people has been a long time coming. I strongly welcome the Government’s commitment to undertaking New Zealand’s first ever Child and Youth Mental Health and Addiction Prevalence Survey, and I mihi to Minister Doocey, as our first ever Minister for Mental Health and also as the Minister for Youth, for leading on this commitment,” she says.

“We know there are significant mental health challenges faced by children and young people in our country. But it’s crucial we have up-to-date information about prevalence, so we have a holistic understanding of the scale and nature of these challenges. Having robust data about child and youth mental health and addiction will mean that Government can make well-informed decisions about policy and investments to support child and youth mental health, to better meet their needs.

“I’ve been calling for good data about children and young people as an important part of a children’s rights approach. As a States Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Government has to take legal, administrative and other measures to implement it.

“One of the ways the Government is required to do this is by collecting good data about children, because this helps to inform decision-making that can uphold their rights. In fact, just last year the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child recommended that the Government strengthen data collection and reporting on children’s outcomes.

“As the independent advocate working for and with children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand, I regularly ask mokopuna I meet about what matters most in their world. The importance of their mental health and wellbeing, and making sure all sides of their Whare Tapa Whā are strong, are common and recurring themes.”

Dr Achmad says the news, announced in Mental Health Awareness Week, is a win for children and young people’s rights and a great place to start. She does emphasise that more is needed, given the mental health needs of children and young people right now.

“There is significant unmet mental health and addiction needs in our communities. Mokopuna and their families and whānau are telling us about these, including in our OPCAT monitoring of places like Oranga Tamariki residences and youth mental health facilities.

“I’m advocating for more investment in prevention, support and care when it comes to the mental health of our children and young people. This needs to be focused on putting their perspectives and lived experience at the centre of shaping our child and youth mental health system, to ensure prevention and services truly meet their needs,” she says.

“Together with yesterday’s FASD prevalence survey announcement from Minister Reti, it’s good to see the Government investing in child-focused data. This should help to make evidence-informed decisions to promote, protect and fulfil children’s rights in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I look forward to seeing the first Child and Youth Mental Health and Addiction Prevalence Survey happen, and to seeing data collected ethically from as wide-range of children and young people themselves, in ways that uphold Māori data sovereignty, and the data reported in ways that are disaggregated and accessible.

“Supporting our children and young people to have strong mental health and to live free of addiction is integral to making sure they grow up safe and well.”

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission was involved in providing early advice on working alongside children and young people so that the survey will be as accessible and engaging as possible. The Commission looks forward to continuing to provide independent advice on child and youth engagement to the Ministry of Health to support this kaupapa.

Notes:

The Child and Youth Mental Health and Addiction Prevalence Survey is part of a package of mental health supports announced today, including six new Crisis Recovery Cafes and a $6.6m funding boost for frontline workers in infant, child and adolescent mental health. The need for a child and youth mental health and addiction prevalence study was noted in He Ara Oranga in 2018, and recently recommended by the Office of the Auditor-General.

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is an Independent Crown Entity, and is the independent advocate for all children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Chief Children’s Commissioner is the full-time, visible advocate for all children and young people, and is the Chair of the Mana Mokopuna Board.

Mana Mokopuna is one of the three organisations making up the oversight of oranga tamariki system, alongside Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, and the Ombudsman.

