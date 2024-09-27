Regulator Failure On Nitrate In Drinking Water Dumps Escalating Costs On Those Downstream

The severity of nitrate pollution in Canterbury’s drinking water represents serious regulatory failure according to the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre.

The Briefing reports that while several water supplies in the region have already breached drinking water standards, the regulator responsible for protecting drinking water sources, Environment Canterbury (ECan), has said nitrate pollution will get worse before it gets better. The regulator has described the problem as a ‘legacy issue’.

However, by bringing together publicly available information, the Briefing demonstrates that ECan’s recent decisions are likely to be making the situation worse.

Lead author, University of Otago Research Fellow Marnie Prickett says last year, Canterbury recorded its highest-ever numbers of dairy cattle—the major source of nitrate pollution in the region. “Added to this, irrigation—a practice linked to increasing nitrate contamination— has increased considerably even in recent years”

“As nitrate levels rise, more communities will face escalating costs to ensure their drinking water meets health standards, with some already looking at new water sources or additional treatment. This shifts the burden of pollution onto those downstream—households and ratepayers—who were not responsible for creating the problem but must now pay for it,” she says.

“ECan must demonstrate to its communities that it is not continuing to add to the ‘legacy issue’ of nitrate pollution through decisions it is making now.”

The Briefing calls on ECan to take immediate and effective action to prevent further nitrate contamination and reverse the damage already done.

“As the situation stands, the legacy of nitrate pollution is not just a problem of the past; it is likely a growing issue compounded by recent regulatory decisions. Without significant changes, the costs, both financial and health-related, will continue to mount for Canterbury’s communities.”

