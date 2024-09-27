Fiordland College Tackles Youth Mental Health: Empowering Teachers And Supporting Students

Joint Media Release from Te Pou and Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group

At Fiordland College, located at the gateway to Fiordland National Park in Te Anau, the community has united to tackle New Zealand's escalating concerns about youth mental health, setting a strong example for schools nationwide.

In the latest New Zealand Health Survey (2022/23), more than half of young New Zealanders aged 15 to 24 reported feeling really anxious or sad in the past two weeks, almost double the number from 2016/17.

As Mental Health Awareness Week wraps up, Fiordland College’s strong commitment to student wellbeing exemplifies this year’s theme “community is what we create together”.

In the past 12 months, the Year 7 to 13 school has trained its entire staff in the Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Aotearoa programme. The internationally recognised, evidence-based mental health literacy programme equips adults working with youth (aged 11 to 18) to effectively recognise and respond to a young person experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.

The training covers critical topics relevant to youth such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, problematic substance use, non-suicidal self-harm, suicidal thoughts and behaviours, and psychosis. Participants learn a five-step action plan to assess and support young people until they can get them professional or other help.

Creating a community of mental health champions

Fiona Humphries, Fiordland College’s guidance counsellor and accredited Youth MHFA Aotearoa instructor, believes this specialised two-day mental health literacy course is needed now more than ever. Having led her team through it, she encourages other schools and communities to consider Youth MHFA Aotearoa as a vital training tool in safeguarding the mental health of young New Zealanders.

Humphries says it’s helped Fiordland College staff to feel empowered and fostered a network of caring adults ready to identify and assist students experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.

“There are so many positive outcomes,” says Humphries. “It’s created a community of mental health champions and it’s wonderful to see staff at all levels working together and having these important conversations.”

Having courageous conversations

Early intervention is key when it comes to mental health, says Humphries. She’s proud of Fiordland College staff who have proactively used their training to support both students and each other to have meaningful, safe conversations on topics such as eating disorders and suicidal ideation.

“The training has given them the skills, knowledge and confidence to act when they notice that something isn’t quite right with a student. Staff at all levels are now identifying and addressing potential issues early - it’s become part of what we do.”

There have been multiple examples of Youth MHFA leading to positive outcomes for students and whānau, says Humphries. Recently, when a staff member noticed that a student was experiencing an emerging mental health challenge, they used the mental health action plan to have a conversation with them. The student was encouraged to speak to their parents and was connected to appropriate professional support.

"It is wonderful that our staff have such a robust framework to use and a school community that looks out for our youth,” says Humphries.

A ripple effect of support

The Youth MHFA Aotearoa programme, introduced in September 2022 through a partnership between Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group* and Te Pou**, has made a significant impact across the Southern Lakes region.

The first five-day instructor training was held in Queenstown in June 2023. Since then, the inaugural group of 13 accredited instructors, including Fiona Humphries, has delivered nine workshops in schools and five in community settings. Those trained include staff from schools, social agencies, youth workers, youth employers, parents, caregivers, and people with lived experience.

To date, 155 people in the Southern Lakes region have completed the two-day Youth MHFA Aotearoa training, making it the largest Youth MHFAider group in New Zealand. The programme is expanding, with 36 instructors and 512 trained Youth MHFAiders nationwide.

The Mental Health First Aid programme first began in Australia over 20 years ago. It is now taught in 29 countries, with more than seven million people globally having completed a workshop.

Positive impact and community feedback

An independent evaluation report released by Te Hau Toka in June 2024 highlights the Mental Health First Aid Aotearoa programme's effectiveness in enhancing community resilience. Participants reported feeling better equipped to support mental wellbeing in themselves and others.

