Celebrating Three Years Of Innovation And Empowerment At Shape Studio In Tauranga

Tauranga, New Zealand - Shape Studio, a non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic founded by Jorgi Lee, is celebrating its third anniversary. In just three short years, the clinic has made significant strides in the beauty industry, introducing innovative treatments and empowering individuals to feel confident in their own skin.

Shape Studio's inception is a quintessential Kiwi story of innovation and determination. The father-daughter duo, Mike Jansen and Jorgi Lee, embarked on a mission to explore new ways of addressing stubborn tissue through non-invasive methods. Mike's curiosity about Cryolipolysis fat freezing, a technique leveraging controlled cooling to eliminate fat cells, laid the foundation for Shape Studio's offerings. His initial experiments, involving creative use of household ice packs, sparked a deeper investigation that led Jorgi to acquire CoolTech, a globally acclaimed device known for its 95% client satisfaction rate.

Under Jorgi's visionary leadership, Shape Studio has expanded its offerings to include a range of innovative treatments unique to the region. Among these are more natural alternatives like Xeomin, a purified Botulinum Toxin, and SQT Bio-Needling, which utilizes sponge spicules from freshwater sources as a kinder alternative to chemical peels and mechanical micro-needling.

To ensure her clients receive the very best care for their skin, she has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in state-of-the-art equipment including CoolTech, Ultraformer, Secret RF, Milesman Laser, Regen Lab, and more.

Reflecting on the past three years, Jorgi expressed her gratitude to the team and clients who have contributed to Shape Studio's growth. Despite having a young family and trying to establish a business, Jorgi's passion for helping people feel comfortable in their own skin has been the driving force behind the clinic's success.

Back at the launch of her business, she told Women In Business, "Life is too short to not love the body you're in. Invest in yourself, because we're every bit worth the investment. It's your body, your business! If you want to dye your hair, get a tattoo, have a fat freezing treatment - do it." Jorgi shared.

"I don't want Shape Studio to ever be seen as a place people come to because they're not 'perfect'. We're all unique and beautiful, and we all deserve to invest in our bodies however we see fit. We're not here to create perfection, who even wants that? But we are here to help enhance and define the natural beauty that we each have."

Fast forward three years later, and Jorgi and her team can say they have stayed true to their ethos. Over that time they have helped hundreds of women and men feel more confident in their own skin, and it’s not just physical beauty but treatments to enhance sex life as well!

As Shape Studio marks its third anniversary, the clinic invites the community to join in celebrating its achievements and to experience the cutting-edge treatments that have defined its first years in business. A range of treatments are on sale for this birthday month. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.shapestudio.co.nz.

About Shape Studio

Founded by Jorgi Lee, Shape Studio is a leading non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic in Tauranga, New Zealand. Committed to innovation and empowerment, Shape Studio offers a diverse range of treatments designed to enhance and define natural beauty.

