Grand Opening Of Te Hau Āwhiowhio Hauora Whānau Centre: A Leading Clinic In Whangārei CBD

Te Hau Āwhiowhio o Otangarei Trust is proud to announce the official opening of its innovative Hauora Whānau Centre on Friday, October 25th, at 5am, located at 28 James Street, Whangārei CBD. This new facility represents a significant step forward in providing healthcare and social services for the community, embodying a progressive, holistic approach to wellbeing.

The Hauora Whānau Centre is an experienced nurse-led, practice developed by Te Hau Āwhiowhio o Otangarei Trust. It brings together Māori values and modern healthcare practices to offer a unique service that focuses on comprehensive wellbeing. The clinic's design, services, and approach aim to improve the urgency of access to healthcare for whānau across Whangārei, while investing in the Whangārei District Council's strategic growth plan. Maori are inclusive, not exclusive - this service is open to all.

Key features of the clinic include a triage room, six consult rooms, and a treatment room. A larger, whānau-specific consultation space allows open dialogue between healthcare professionals, patients, and their families, encouraging cross-generational communication about important diagnoses and treatments.

Another highlight is the intended integration of dialysis chairs to support those travelling to Northland for whanau matters i.e. (Tangi) from further south. This initiative allows people to receive vital care without compromising their ability to participate in cultural and familial responsibilities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The first floor of the new building houses a range of Allied Health Services, offering a suite of options from one location. This makes it easier for whānau to receive assistance and support beyond their healthcare needs.

The Hauora Whānau Centre will also serve as a hub for practical student placements, providing opportunities for emerging health and social professionals to gain experience and contribute to the region.

The Hauora Whānau Centre goes beyond the standard clinical environment. The design incorporates natural elements such as native bush imagery, constellations, and soundscapes, creating a calming and welcoming atmosphere. Local artist Allen Wihongi has created bespoke artworks to reinforce the values of taha tinana (physical), taha hinengaro (mental), and taha whānau (family and social) wellbeing, ensuring that the space reflects a deep connection to Te Tai Tokerau.

The clinic will initially serve whanau who have been unable to register with a local health provider, offering healthcare and its suite of options to those in need while ensuring our current enrolled population is maintained and supported.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our Hauora Whānau Centre to the Whangārei community. This clinic is a manifestation of our commitment to delivering holistic care that encompasses physical, mental, and social wellbeing in an environment that feels safe, nurturing, and deeply connected to the local landscape," said Martin Kaipo, CEO of Te Hau Āwhiowhio o Otangarei Trust.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Friday, October 25th, 2024 Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Location: 28 James Street, Whangārei CBD

The Blessing & Opening ceremony features korero from invited speakers. The event celebrates the achievements of Te Hau Āwhiowhio o Otangarei Trust as we share our vision for healthcare & Wellbeing.

© Scoop Media

