Just Cuts And Melanoma NZ’s Free Skin-cancer Spot Checks Highlight Prevalence Of Skin Cancer

Over 68 local residents were provided with free skin-cancer checks as part of a free skin-cancer spot-check session recently held at Just Cuts Hornby, in partnership with Melanoma NZ.

Of the 68 people who were examined in six hours, 13 suspicious lesions were picked up, including four suspected melanomas.

In the lead-up to Summer, this serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers and prevalence of skin cancer.

This initiative follows a life-saving intervention by Just Cuts Hornby Stylists, who recently spotted and alerted a client to a stage-five melanoma.

With over four decades of experience in the hairdressing industry and a passion for studying skin and hair abnormalities to help his Clients, Michael recommended his customer, Craig, get the spot checked immediately.

The mark was identified as a stage-five melanoma, leading to months of intensive treatment, including five surgeries, a thigh skin graft and the removal of over 50 lymph nodes.

Just Cuts Stylists nationwide have undergone extensive training in identifying skin abnormalities, making them uniquely positioned to assist in the early detection of potential skin cancers.

“The reality is Craig’s over six-feet tall, so not even his wife can see the top of his head, and this isn’t unique. 80% of the population carry a growth on our scalp, and some of these become melanomas.”

“Just look at the result of the skin spot checks in our Salon. 13 out of 68 people were identified as having suspicious lesions.”

“You can’t inspect your own scalp, especially with thicker hair, so many can go unnoticed.”

“Regular visits to trained Stylists can be crucial in catching these signs early.”

“Just Cuts is proud to be partnering with Melanoma NZ to help raise awareness of the danger of skin cancer and highlight the importance of getting your skin checked.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

