Celebrating World Vegetarian Day And Month 2024

“It is my view that the vegetarian manner of living, by its purely physical effect on the human temperament, would most beneficially influence the lot of mankind” – Albert Einstein.

Ahead of his time, Einstein believed that a vegetarian lifestyle positively influenced humankind and the world. With World Vegetarian Day on October 1st, marking the start of World Vegetarian Month, this idea resonates profoundly.

Geoffrey Hodson was the founder of the NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS) in 1943 and its president until the 1970s. From the beginning, members of the NZVS have actively advocated for the humane treatment of animals and encouraged plant-based diets to reduce animal suffering. Hodson travelled extensively, giving talks on the health and ethical benefits of vegetarianism. After 81 years of advocacy, vegetarianism and veganism have significantly grown in New Zealand.

“This month provides an excellent opportunity to promote healthy living, sustainability, and kindness to animals,” says Julia Clements, President of the NZVS. “We need to encourage everyone to recognise that adopting vegetarian principles can create a ripple effect for positive change. In light of the climate challenges our planet faces, it is essential that we each make choices that lead to a more compassionate and sustainable future.”

The NZ Vegetarian Society is kicking off October by encouraging everyone to give plant-based eating a go and start the NZVS 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge. Participants will receive recipes, nutritional information, and support to embrace a plant-based diet for 21 days. By joining the challenge, they’ll also gain NZVS membership, which includes an exclusive membership booklet featuring discounts on Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified products from some of New Zealand’s favourite brands including Proper Crisps, Waiheke Herbs, Green Dinner Table, Treasured Morning, Solomons Gold, Goodbye, TranzAlpine Honey, Hemp New Zealand, The Veggie Tree, Holistic Hair, Cookie Time, Em’s Power Cookies and Bars, Marisco Vineyards, Panna Soaps, Annies, Clinicians, Babich Wines & Hell Pizza.

During World Vegetarian Month, libraries across New Zealand are hosting informative and engaging displays to raise awareness about the benefits of vegetarianism. These displays feature a variety of resources, including books, pamphlets, and copies of the NZVS quarterly magazine Vegetarian Living NZ. Community members are invited to visit their local libraries to discover new information and gain inspiration for embracing a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

World Vegetarian Day also marks the opening of the voting stage of the annual Think Kind student competition. The competition encourages year 0 to 13 students to think about being kind – to animals, our planet, and each other. NZVS received hundreds of entries in 2024.

Voting for the top 10 finalists will open to the public on the NZVS website from 1st October. The winner of the People's Choice award will win $1,000 for their school, kindly sponsored by Let’s Eat, to be announced on World Vegan Day 1st November.

For more information, head to the NZVS website. Together, we can make informed choices that positively impact our planet.

