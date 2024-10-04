Spectrum Foundation Distributes Over $260,000 To Empowering Disability Focused Initiatives In Its Latest Open Round

The new disability focused funder Spectrum Foundation has awarded over $260,000 to 12 disability support organisations across the North Island in its September 2024 funding round.

This latest open funding round is the second held by Spectrum Foundation. Chief Executive of Spectrum Group, a tripartite charity comprising Spectrum Foundation, disability support provider Spectrum Care and community housing provider Homes of Choice, Sean Stowers, reflected on the importance of support for the disability community at this time.

"Disabled people, whānau and organisations across the disability community have had a particularly tough time this year and, like other philanthropic funders, our open funding round saw a dramatic increase in applications," said Mr Stowers. "Spectrum Foundation is proud to support these organisations to continue their important work for the benefit of the disabled community."

Spectrum Foundation puts lived experience of disability at the centre of its funding decisions. A funding panel composed entirely of people with direct lived experience of disability approves funding requests before final sign off by the Foundation’s Board. Funding panel spokesperson Ann Thomson says the funded initiatives provide a broad range of support and opportunities for disabled people and their whānau, but all have self-determination at their core.

"These initiatives contribute to the disability sector in many ways, but each one offers much needed opportunities for disabled people," said Ms Thomson. "Whether it’s access to specialist learning, positive community connection or rights and employment training it’s an honour to support the efforts of these remarkable organisations."

The funded organisations are:

Brain Injury Waikato to run support groups and educational workshops for brain injury survivors and wider community in Waikato

Riding for the Disabled (Cambridge) to provide therapeutic interaction and connection with horses for disabled children and adults in Cambridge.

Whanganui Creative Space to support an accessible, safe and appropriate venue for people with differing abilities to develop their artistic expression.

The Hearing Association (Horowhenua branch) to provide maintenance of hearing aids for older people.

Girls Skate NZ and Disability Sport Auckland to provide inclusive skateboarding lessons for disabled children and young people.

Auckland Whanau Special Needs Support Group to organise a Christmas event for disabled people, their whānau and support workers.

SPELADD NZ to provide assessment and support for individuals with Specific Learning Disabilities.

Achilles International New Zealand to enable disabled people to participate in sporting events across New Zealand.

Project Employ to support an employment and training programme for young people with learning disabilities in Auckland.

Recreate NZ to support the ‘Illuminate Night Market’, an all-inclusive community event that celebrates the talents and value of young people with diverse abilities in Auckland.

Auckland Disability Law to provide legal education and community engagement services for disabled people.

Flying Kites to empower disability leadership and employment opportunities for disabled people in Auckland.

SPELADD was awarded $40,000 towards client subsidies for assessment and tutoring for those with Specific Learning Disabilities in Palmerston North.

"This funding from Spectrum Foundation will mean those who struggle to pay the fees for a Learning Disabilities Assessment and post-assessment support recommendations can access our services," said Elizabeth Manson, President and Founder.

"We've been providing assessments and assistance to those who learn differently in Palmerston North and the lower North Island for 25 years. There's a growing demand for our services and an increase in those requesting financial assistance. This funding is very much needed and appreciated."

The funding allocated at this September funding round is part of the over $1.5M Spectrum Foundation has committed to disability focused initiatives since 2022.

Chief Executive Sean Stowers says the Foundation’s philanthropic funding contributes towards its vision of an Aotearoa in which all disabled people have equal opportunity to lived good lives.

"The initiatives selected for funding prioritise mana and self-determination to empower disabled people to pursue lives they envision for themselves," said Mr Stowers. "We’re privileged to support and promote the impactful work being done to strengthen our communities."

To learn more about Spectrum Foundation’s funding, visit www.spectrumfoundation.org.nz

Dates and funding interest areas for the 2025 open funding round will be announced on the website soon.

