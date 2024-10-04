$38M Ormiston Hospital Wing Opens, Boosting Local Economy And Healthcare Infrastructure

Ormiston Hospital & Healthcare, a joint-venture partnership with Southern Cross Healthcare, has officially opened a state-of-the-art $38 million wing, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare landscape.

The 4,500 square metre expansion, designed in collaboration with Vital Healthcare Property Trust was officially opened this afternoon by Prime Minister and local MP, RT Hon. Christopher Luxon. It is expected to address the increasing demand for medical services in the rapidly growing Counties Manukau area, particularly in Flat Bush.

Key Features of the Expansion:

Doubled endoscopy capacity with three new state-of-the-art procedure rooms

15 additional in-patient surgical beds to accommodate increasing patient numbers

$3 million investment in the advanced da Vinci robotic surgical system

Deb Boyd, CEO of Ormiston Hospital & Healthcare, emphasised the strategic importance of this development: "This expansion represents more than just a building; it demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of our growing community. Our long-term partnership with Southern Cross Healthcare has been instrumental in supporting our growth and clinical excellence, enabling us provide the very best service to our patients."

Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Chris White said the expansion marks a significant step forward in healthcare provision in Counties Manukau.

“Southern Cross Ormiston Hospital & Healthcare is an important part of the Southern Cross Healthcare network. We believe the additional capacity will make a huge difference in meeting the community’s healthcare needs in this growing part of Auckland.”

Aaron Hockly, SVP of New Zealand and Vital Fund Manager, gave a speech at today’s opening, highlighting the significance and wider benefits of the Ormiston Hospital expansion, saying:

“Ormiston Hospital and other facilities like it provide significant community benefit and help take pressure off the public system. Developments like this are complicated, requiring commitment, co-operation, hard work and expertise to be delivered on time and on budget, so I want to acknowledge the operator Ormiston Surgical and Endoscopy, their owners including majority owner Southern Cross, Savory Construction, and Klein Architects.”

Boyd highlighted the hospital's role in the region's development: "As Flat Bush's population is projected to increase from 45,000 to 70,000 by 2030, we're ensuring that our healthcare infrastructure not only keeps pace but sets new standards. This expansion positions Ormiston Hospital as a key player in supporting the area's growth into a city rivalling Tauranga in size."

"We've built with the future in mind," Boyd explained. “Our deep understanding of the local community, combined with our specialists and healthcare offerings, has been instrumental in shaping this expansion.

In addition to increasing local health care capability, this expansion is expected to have a significant economic impact on the local economy. Boyd noted, "Beyond improving healthcare access, once the new wing is fully operational there will be additional opportunities for healthcare specialties and support roles."

The introduction of the da Vinci robotic surgical system is also a particular point of pride. "The $3 million investment in robotic surgery technology puts us on par with leading hospitals worldwide," Boyd stated. “Every aspect of the expansion, from the increased capacity to the advanced technology, is designed with the goal of providing exceptional care to patients.

“We're excited to see how this investment, combined with the clinical excellence facilitated by our partnership with Southern Cross Healthcare, will deliver improved health outcomes for our community,” said Ms Boyd. “Furthermore, with Ormiston set to be one of the largest hospitals in the Southern Cross Healthcare network, it is anticipated Ormiston Hospital will be well positioned to provide learnings back to the wider Southern Cross network of hospitals.”

