Aotearoa New Zealand Leads Global “Chain Of Light” To Commemorate World Meningitis Day

National landmarks across Aotearoa New Zealand will lead the world in commemorating World Meningitis Day today (Saturday 5 October), joining a global movement to create a “chain of light” symbolising the aims of the World Health Organization’s Global Road Map to Defeat Meningitis by 2030, and in remembrance of everyone who has lost their life, or had their life changed forever, because of meningococcal and pneumococcal meningitis.

As our national landmarks light up in solidarity with the global World Meningitis Day movement, Gerard Rushton, Chair of The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand has issued a call to action, urging New Zealand to do its part to eliminate meningitis.

Dallas Poi, Turanga Health, and Gerard Rushton, Chair of The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand | Supplied

“There have been 44 cases of meningococcal disease in New Zealand so far this year, and one death. The disease affects all ages, but 13 to 25 year olds are particularly vulnerable, while Māori and Pasifika communities are also at high risk of catching the disease and not receiving timely treatment.

“Meningitis progresses very quickly and can kill within 24 hours, which is why vaccination is so important because treatment often comes too late. We need to ensure that parents, health care workers, teachers, friends and whānau know the signs and act quickly,” he said.

Globally, meningitis kills 1 in 10 people who contract it, and it causes life-long disability in up to 40% of people who survive it.

The Meningitis Foundation is lobbying for the vaccination to be free for all students under the age of 25. It has produced a moving video about Kiwis who have almost died from meningitis, and families who have lost loved-ones to help educate people about the signs and symptoms.

Gisborne’s clock tower will lead the world as the first landmark to light up the night sky in

The Meningitis Foundation’s official colour purple, symbolising the city's commitment to raising awareness about meningitis prevention and support.

Other landmarks as far south as Invercargill and as far north as Whangarei will also light up including the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower, Eden Park, Christchurch Art Gallery, New Plymouth clock tower, Ashburton clock tower, Wellington Cable Car Tunnel and Feldwick Gates in Invercargill’s Queens Park.

To raise awareness among parents of Māori and Pacific Island infants and adolescents,

The Meningitis Foundation has launched Te Pukapuka Kauruku Kiriuhi Uakakā, The Meningitis Foundation Colouring Book – which is also translated into Te Reo – as a valuable tool to educate parents and increase vaccination rates of children up to 6 years of age.

New Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) data shows despite a 35% fall in the total number of meningococcal disease cases from 1 January to 31 July 2024 compared to the same period prior, Māori infants and toddlers remain at a higher risk of the disease.

Māori make up 36% of meningococcal disease cases so far this year and three-quarters of the eight cases aged under 5 years were Māori, making it the highest number of any age group.

Iwi health provider and a general practice, Turanga Health in Gisborne helped support the launch of The Meningitis Foundation Colouring Book which will be used by health providers and community groups across the country to encourage vaccination and educate parents on the importance of protecting their whānau.

Turanga Health CEO, Reweti Ropiha, says vaccination rates are too low in the region and the

Te Reo translated colouring book will help create a great whānau experience when community health teams visit Marae, Kura, Kphanga Reo and Hapu Mama wananga.

More information on the symptoms of meningitis is available here.

World Meningitis Day – Saturday 5 October

Gisborne’s clock tower will lead the world as the first landmark to light up the night sky, symbolising the city's commitment to raising awareness about meningitis prevention and support.

Other landmarks across the country will also light up purple in support. These include the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower, Eden Park, Auckland Aotea Centre, the Hastings clock tower, Ashburton clock tower, New Plymouth clock tower, Hāwera Water Tower,

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu, Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge (Christchurch), Victoria Canopy Bridge (Northland), Christchurch Town Hall Ferrier Fountain, The Botanical Gardens, New Brighton Pier, Bridge of Remembrance, Hopwood Clock Tower, Wellington cable car tunnel, Oamaru Opera House, Invercargill’s Queens Park’s Feldwick Gate, Fountain lights and Band Rotunda.

