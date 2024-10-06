First Ever Fully Funded Packages Of Menopause Care And Treatment Launched In New Zealand

Menopause and Wellness are delighted to be the first specialist menopause service in New Zealand (NZ) to offer women funded menopause care and treatment.

Eight in ten women aged 45+ will be experiencing troublesome menopausal symptoms, with 80% of these experiencing either moderate or severe symptoms which are negatively impacting upon their functioning and wellbeing. 23% of NZ women have reported feeling that life was no longer worth living because of their symptoms, and 12% of NZ women having left their job because of Menopause symptoms.

Many barriers exist to women accessing appropriate care and treatment for menopausal symptoms during both perimenopause and menopause. Globally, most doctors and nurses have had little, if any training in menopause. As a result, healthcare clinicians often struggle to recognise women’s troublesome symptoms as being associated with menopause. Studies outline that on average women will visit their GP seven times before having their symptoms recognised as being menopausal. This prolongs the suffering of women during both perimenopause and menopause and many women give up trying to get treatment during this process, or use costly supplements and therapies which aren’t safe or recommended for use because they are desperate to feel better.

Our team at Menopause and Wellness in partnership with EAP providers have created the first funded pathway for women to access specialist menopause care and treatment. This supports women to be able to access timely, funded and specialist menopause care and treatment to help them feel well throughout menopause. Cost can be a significant barrier to women accessing and receiving menopause care and treatment. Our pathway removes this cost barrier for thousands of women across NZ and is an important first supporting access to specialist menopause care and treatment.

Every woman’s experience of menopause is different, and women need individualised menopause care and treatment based on their own individual needs. Our pathway provides women with access to specialist menopause assessment and treatment all of which have been approved and endorsed by international menopause societies as being effective menopause treatment. This includes menopause lifestyle treatment, non-hormonal Menopause Cognitive Behaviour therapy and Hormonal Replacement Therapy (HRT).

We believe that no woman should suffer during perimenopause and menopause. This funded pathway is an important step with employers being able to support thousands of women across NZ, with access to specialist menopause care and treatment.

We can all support women to stay well during menopause. A first step is helping to spread the news about our pathway and how women can access this. Can you help us with this? World Menopause Day is on the 18th October 2024, and October is Menopause month and we would love to support media outlets across NZ to spread the news about our funded pathway as part of this.

We understand our pathway will be life changing for many women. Will you be part of this?

For more information about these packages of care and Menopause and Wellness - https://www.menopause.org.nz/menopause-eap-services

© Scoop Media

