New Study Reveals Disparities On Access To OCD Treatment Across Aotearoa

A trailblazing population-level study has tackled the void of information about the health needs and outcomes of New Zealanders who experience obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The study has uncovered marked disparities in access to health services for individuals experiencing obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in New Zealand. The research, initiated by Marion Maw, an advocate for OCD and admin for the Fixate community group, highlights substantial barriers in the diagnosis and treatment of this mental health condition.

The research team for this community-led study included statisticians Keith McLeod, Kōtātā Insight and Dr Nick Bowden, University of Otago, psychiatrist Dr Hiran Thabrew, University of Auckland and Kate Truman, a University of Canterbury postgraduate student and member of Fixate.

The study, which analysed over 5,000 adults with OCD who had utilized secondary health services, suggests that certain demographic groups, including Māori, Asian or Pacific people, migrants and older adults, face substantial barriers in accessing specialist treatment. Additionally, the study revealed that individuals residing in the South Island and urban areas were more likely to receive treatment compared to their counterparts in other regions.

“There seems to be a lottery in how readily someone experiencing OCD can access diagnosis and specialist treatment” said Dr Maw. The research aimed to investigate whether the demographic, mental health, education, employment, and income characteristics of adults with OCD align with those of the general population, thereby identifying potential barriers to healthcare access.

The findings underscore that individuals with OCD who have accessed secondary health services often contend with additional mental health challenges, such as anxiety, depression, and substance use. Furthermore, these individuals were less likely to be employed and to belong to higher income brackets, suggesting that the psychological and socioeconomic costs of severe OCD are considerable.

Dr Hiran Thabrew, co-author and mental health clinician emphasised the importance of addressing these disparities “These findings reinforce the importance of taking OCD seriously as a mental health condition and of communities and health services working together to ensure early help-seeking, diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.”

The researchers used de-identified data from Statistics NZ’s Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) to identify and characterise working age adults who had accessed secondary health services with a diagnosis of OCD. The majority of New Zealanders living with OCD, those who have not sought help, accessed only the primary level of healthcare or turned to the private sector, could not be studied by this method. Concerningly, it is likely that only a minority of people who experience OCD are able to access OCD-specific psychological treatment.

The research team reported their findings in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand and at the annual conference of the International OCD Foundation in Florida.

To read the article: https://doi.org/10.1080/03036758.2024.2406827

About Fixate: Fixate is a community group that enables individuals living with OCD and their families to connect, share their experiences and support one another. Through advocacy and education, Fixate aims to improve the provision of services for those affected by OCD and promote greater awareness and understanding of the disorder.

The second week of October, October 13-19, is OCD Awareness Week. About 2% of people, around 100,000 thousand New Zealanders, live with OCD. This mental health condition is usually first experienced as a child, adolescent or young adult.

Please also see https://www.ocd.org.nz/

