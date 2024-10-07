Animal Owners Urged To Keep Pets Away From Floodwater

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) is encouraging people in flood-affected parts of Otago to keep their animals from coming into contact with floodwater and to ensure they have access to clean drinking water, following the recent flood event.

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services - Companion Animal Sally Cory says cats and dogs are at higher risk of contracting certain diseases and conditions after floods due to harmful bacteria.

"It’s important to keep your animals away from floodwater, as it can harbour water-borne diseases like leptospirosis and gastroenteritis, including salmonella. If your animals have been in contact with the water, make sure you wash them with a mild disinfectant or detergent, and clean any toys, food bowls and bedding that might have been affected," she says.

"Large animals should be hosed off to remove any floodwater contamination from their bodies."

Trimming the hair on your pets’ feet and keeping them on a lead when going for a walk are helpful for stopping pets coming into contact with contaminated water.

Owners who live in areas where a boil water notice is in place should also boil water for their pets as well as themselves to use for their drinking water.

Diseases like leptospirosis can be spread from animals to people, so good hygiene practices including washing your hands after handling your dog and cleaning them, are important to follow. Owners should contact their vet to see whether their pet or working dog should receive a leptospirosis vaccine or booster.

Other conditions pets are at risk of following floods are toxicity from contaminated or mouldy food, stress-induced cystitis in cats, respiratory diseases, and worms or flea infestations.

"Major events can mean changes to your pet’s routine or environment, and for cats that can lead to stress-induced cystitis. This condition makes your cat urinate or attempt to urinate more often than normal. If you notice something is wrong, make sure you contact your vet immediately," Sally says.

Owners are advised to keep their pets’ routine parasite treatments up-to-date and dispose of spoiled food. If your animal seems unwell, contact your vet.

A range of flood resources and advice for animal owners is available on the NZVA website www.nzva.org.nz/flood/companion-animals.

