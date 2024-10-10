Health Service Report 2024

Three-quarters of New Zealanders (76%) believe that the country’s healthcare system is overstretched, with 62% saying that understaffing is the biggest problem facing the sector.

Both of these figures are significantly higher than the 31-country global average (64% say the healthcare system in their country is overstretched, 45% identified not enough staff as the biggest issue), and are consistent with results from the 2023 survey (75% and 64% respectively).

Additionally, New Zealanders are also increasingly concerned about appointment wait times, with 73% agreeing that they are too long (from 66% in 2023).

For the second year in a row, mental health is identified as the number one health issue in New Zealand, with over half of New Zealanders (59%) rating it as their biggest concern. Concern for mental health is highest among Gen Z (68%) and Gen X (65%) and is on the rise from 2023 (61% and 62% respectively).

Cancer (38%) and obesity (30%) ranked as the second and third biggest health issue among New Zealanders, and, notably, concern for obesity (30%) and stress (22%%) have increased significantly compared to this time last year (26% and 17%, respectively). Interestingly, however, New Zealanders tend to overestimate the country’s obesity rates in New Zealand by around 10 percentage points.

Half of New Zealanders surveyed (49%) rated our healthcare system as very good or good – higher than the global average of44%. However, only 20% expect the quality of healthcare they have access to will improve over the coming years (vs. 28% global average) while 32% think it will get worse (vs. 21% global average).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Concerns around trust and equity appear to be growing, with fewer people saying they trust the system to provide them with the best treatment (46% vs. 53% in 2023) and that the healthcare system provides the same care for everyone (38% vs. 43% in 2023). Affordability is also perceived to be a major issue, with 67% holding the view that many people in the country cannot afford good healthcare (vs. 61% global average).

Conversely, New Zealanders are significantly less concerned about bureaucracy (16% vs. 22% global average) and have much better access to local pharmacies (83% vs. 77% global average).

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “New Zealanders are more concerned about healthcare than their global counterparts. While New Zealanders generally have a more favorable view of their healthcare system, there is growing concern about wait times and higher than average concerns about overstretching and understaffing in the system.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “Mental health is considered the biggest health issue facing New Zealanders, especially by women. This perception is well above the global average and New Zealand now sits in the top 5 countries who see mental health as their biggest health problem”

© Scoop Media

