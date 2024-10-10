Brain Injury Survivor Told He Would Never Walk Again, Now Running Auckland Marathon

After a Traumatic Brain Injury, Jason Le Masurier was told he would never walk again – instead he learned to walk alongside his young son, and will run the Auckland Marathon in support of Brain Injury New Zealand.

Jason suffered a near fatal kite-surfing accident in 2007, receiving extreme brain injury from which he was not expected to survive. Jason spent two years in hospital, where he was told he would not recover further.

“I was told I would never walk again. I was determined I would prove them wrong. My inspiration was my 18 month old son. He was just learning to walk. The race was on!” -Jason Le Masurier

Jason not only learned to walk, but run. Just 9 months after leaving hospital, he ran down the aisle at his wedding with wife Liz. 10 years after his accident, he ran his first marathon.

“I'm determined to continue to defy the odds, and returning to NZ to run the Auckland marathon is my latest challenge.

Brain injury survivors need support and inspiration on the long road to recovery. There can be setbacks, but it's important to keep focused and not to lose hope.” - Jason Le Masurier

Brain Injury New Zealand spokesperson and vice-president Cathy Matthews echoes the above:

“Jason’s efforts highlight the resilience and determination needed to rebuild your life after brain injury.

We also recognise his efforts to lift up others. In sharing his story, and support for other brain injury survivors, he shines the light on family and whānau who are also part of brain injury journeys, as well as wider community support networks.”

The Auckland Marathon takes place Sunday 3rd November, 2024. Donations to support the work of Brain Injury New Zealand, and Jason’s epic marathon, can be made via his Give a Little page:

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/i-learned-to-walk-with-my-son

To learn more about Jason’s story, see

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001fcnq

To learn more about Brain Injury New Zealand and the support we offer people with brain injury, and their whānau, visit:

https://brain-injury.nz

