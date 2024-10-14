Yet Another Te Whatu Ora Decision To Further Increase Losses In Aged Residential Care

Like the rest of the country, the aged residential care (ARC) sector found out from media on 26 September that there would be no more free Covid-19 rapid antigen tests from 1 October.

ACA Chief Executive Hon. Tracey Martin says, "This is yet another example of hasty, poorly thought-out cost-cutting that unfairly shifts both the costs and the risks - without consultation or compensation - squarely onto aged care providers and the people they care for.

Aged care residents are among the most vulnerable to Covid-19, and protecting their safety means we must continue testing as we have been - on the presentation of symptoms, and cohort testing based on exposure risks. Testing is vital to establish whether antiviral agents should be used to reduce the symptoms and improve the outcomes for the people we care for."

Martin continued, "Not only is this the compassionate thing to do to protect our elders, but it is in fact the recommended practice for effective infection prevention and control.

Our calculations estimate that discontinuing free Covid-19 RAT tests will transfer an additional cost of at least $4 million a year to the front line of aged residential care, potentially reaching upwards of $6 million annually. While some larger providers may be able to bulk source tests at $1.82 per test, smaller providers will have to pay the retail rate of approximately $4 per test."

We continue to urge Te Whatu Ora to work with us before making these arbitrary decisions in an effort to meet the government’s required cost cutting. We have no confidence that those who made this decision were even aware of the consequences for our elders and those that care for them.

We call on Te Whatu Ora to reconsider the decision, and to continue to fully cover costs of Covid-19 tests in aged residential care. Additionally, we call for greater involvement of affected communities in future decision-making processes.

