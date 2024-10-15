How NZ’s Appetite For Meat Could Sizzle Into A New Era

The overconsumption of meat has been related to negative health, environmental, and animal welfare outcomes. As a result, many people are cutting back on meat, with some choosing to incorporate more meat substitutes and plant proteins into their diets, according to Dr Joya Kemper from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC).

The senior lecturer in Management, Marketing and Tourism from the UC Business School shares insights from her research into exploring the facilitators and barriers, to meat reduction and what New Zealand’s future food might look like.

“Research shows that New Zealand has likely reached peak meat consumption. As income levels rise, meat consumption often decreases. While meat consumption traditionally signifies wealth and status, in wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, and New Zealand, it is now more likely to decline due to growing environmental awareness, health concerns, and shifting values,” Dr Kemper says.

“There’s a lot of complexity within the protein transition, which is why a country’s collective vision and directive government funding are key. Plant-based diets and alternative protein industries are projected to grow and at a significant rate and therefore be very valuable as a market potential,” she says.

“We know we need to reduce our meat consumption. All major reports, from the IPCC to the WHO, mention the need to transform the food production and consumption system. We can’t keep up with the current environmental and social issues that are related to our food industry.”

Dr Kemper says promising options are cultured meat, plant-based meat substitutes, precision fermentation, and even insects but stresses that while all these are innovative, there needs to be more investment and research into these products.

Replacing meat with mimic-type substitutes is the easiest way for behaviour change, but ultimately, we must move away from it, she says.

“Food is so entangled with our social norms, our culture, our upbringing and our skills, it’s difficult to change the presumption of having to eat meat in the first place. A lot of us grew up with meals that were meat and vegies. Consuming more lentils, legumes and beans hasn’t been a big part of our upbringing or culture,” Dr Kemper says.

“While other countries have a national food strategy, one which is adapting to known environmental, social and economic concerns, we haven’t. As a result, this puts us behind the rest of the world, which is concerning since we rely so heavily on food for export.”

However, according to Dr Kemper there are things we can do in our own homes to reduce meat consumption. Based on her research with young adults, families, and retirees, Dr Kemper recommends viewing meat reduction as a gradual process rather than an all-or-nothing approach.

“Many think they must commit perfectly or not at all, which can be discouraging. Embrace gradual reduction and recognise that trying your best is enough,” she says.

“People with families often hid their vegetables to bulk up meat meals and hide the lack of meat in dishes like lasagna or bolognese. They gradually reduced the meat and bulked it up with carrots, zucchini and lentils.”

While cost savings could be a motivator, Dr Kemper says it’s also a common misconception that eating vegetarian is expensive, but eating seasonally and sourcing locally makes a difference.

She says if you struggle to find new recipes, a great option is to tap into your social community, whether that’s via social media, online platforms or local community groups, or join online initiatives such as Meat Free Monday.

For those not motivated by environmental or health aspects, sharing it as an exotic cuisine experience and trying different cuisines could be a way to increase interest.

Dr Kemper suggests organisations and local communities could support individuals who are reducing their meat consumption by providing practical resources such as recipes and meal-planning tools, tailored to different family situations, household compositions and motivators.

Dr Kemper says there’s a global shift the protein narrative, shifting towards sustainable, healthy diets which require reduction of meat consumption or animal proteins. One of Dr Kemper’s postgraduate students is looking at some case studies of companies in New Zealand that are part of this transition movement to understand what’s driving the shift from meat proteins to plant proteins, while another student explores perceptions of shifting towards regenerative agriculture.

