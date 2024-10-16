Griefity App Goes Live Worldwide, Reaching 2,500 Downloads In First Week

8 October 2024

The New Zealand-built health tech app provides new pathways for grief support, helping people navigate their grief journey with personalised tools and a supportive community.

Griefity, a grief support app developed in New Zealand, is now available worldwide, providing a unique and innovative approach to grief care through technology. Within just one week of its global launch, the app has reached 2,500 downloads, highlighting its role as a vital new tool in the health tech space.

Based on feedback from thousands of people who have experienced grief, the app was carefully designed to help people navigate grief in a personalised, supportive way. It provides daily exercises and reflection prompts to guide users along small steps through all kinds of grief, whether they’re dealing with the loss of a loved one through bereavement, caring for an ageing or unwell family member, or managing the end of a relationship. The app is designed to make the difficult process of grieving a bit more manageable, offering practical, compassionate support that adapts to each user’s unique experience.

“We’re humbled by the response to the app, and while we’re thrilled that so many people have found us, it’s bittersweet because it reminds us of the immense need for this kind of support,” said Corinne Davies, founder of Griefity. “Grief is a universal experience, and the response to this app reinforces the importance of creating accessible, compassionate spaces to help people navigate difficult times.”

Key features of the Griefity app:

Personalised grief support: Tailored content and exercises based on the user’s unique grief experience.

Tailored content and exercises based on the user’s unique grief experience. Community connection: A supportive space for users to share their stories and hear from others in similar situations.

A supportive space for users to share their stories and hear from others in similar situations. Interactive tools and gentle reminders: Journaling prompts, reflective questions, and self-care strategies designed to support emotional wellbeing.

Journaling prompts, reflective questions, and self-care strategies designed to support emotional wellbeing. Grief support pathways: Daily exercises of reflection and encouragement designed to guide users through small steps on their grief journey.

2,500 downloads and growing

Since its global release, the Griefity app has seen rapid adoption, reaching over 2,500 downloads last week. The app’s quick growth reflects the increasing demand for health tech tools that provide accessible, innovative, and compassionate support to individuals of all ages. The Griefity app is free to download and use, with optional connections to paid services.

About Griefity

Griefity started in New Zealand in 2023 to work on innovative solutions in the health tech space. Their first app initially launched to a small group of early users in July 2024, and is now available globally. The Griefity app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information or to download the app, visit griefity.com.

