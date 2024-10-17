Dame Patsy Reddy, Sir Ashley Bloomfield And David Downs Appointed To Malaghan Institute Trust Board

Dame Patsy Reddy, Sir Ashley Bloomfield and David Downs will join the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research’s trust board at its AGM this December.

Chair Sir Paul Collins announced the appointments in the institute’s annual report, published today, acknowledging recent changes and future-proofing of the institute had necessitated a careful review of the skills required to strengthen and sustain its governance team.

“I am delighted Dame Patsy, Sir Ashley and David will be joining the Malaghan – it is a privilege to have people of this calibre become part of our team. Their collective knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to make a meaningful impact on healthcare in New Zealand and beyond,” he says.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of our trustees to give their time and expertise voluntarily. Their decision to join us speaks volumes to the strength of our organisation, our track record and vision.”

Dame Patsy Reddy served as the Governor-General of New Zealand from 2016–2021. Trained as a lawyer, she has had extensive experience in non-executive governance and business consulting roles in both the public and private sector, and with creative and charitable organisations.

She says she is honoured to join the board of an organisation that is at the forefront of biomedical research. “The work being done at the Malaghan Institute has the potential to transform lives, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth.”

Sir Ashley Bloomfield says he is looking forward to contributing to the continued success of “one of New Zealand’s leading health research organisations.”

He brings 25 years’ experience in public health, policy and health leadership, including as Director-General of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic. He is now a professor at the University of Auckland's School of Population Health and Interim Chief Executive at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

David Downs has a longstanding relationship with the Malaghan Institute as a living example of the effectiveness of CAR T-cell cancer immunotherapy, which saved his life in Boston in 2017. He has had a successful career in the private and public sector and is currently CEO of the New Zealand Story Group. He also acts as a consultant and is a director on several boards and published author.

As someone who has benefited from breakthrough medical treatment, he says he is excited about the opportunity to help the world-leading institute on their mission.

“New Zealand needs to be a leader in medical research, and to accelerate that research into changing and saving lives.”

