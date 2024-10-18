Alcohol Awareness Video From Menodoctor

The hidden harms of alcohol for perimenopausal and menopausal women.

October is both menopause awareness month and breast cancer awareness month.

To mark both these important issues, Menodoctor has released a health information video about the risks of alcohol specifically for women in perimenopause and menopause.

With support from Alcohol Healthwatch, the aim is to raise awareness about the hidden harms that alcohol causes women.

Not only does it worsen most menopausal symptoms, including hot flushes, insomnia, weight gain and mood symptoms; it also increases the risk of various health problems - including breast cancer.

Dr Linda Dear, Director of Menodoctor says “Alcohol is a false friend to women in this life-phase. It makes us think it’s helping with symptoms like anxiety and poor sleep – when it’s actually just making them worse.”

“It also causes long-term health problems for women, even when we are drinking within the recommended limits. I’m hoping this video will help women view alcohol differently.”

You can view the video via the Menodoctor YouTube channel link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1dx4d_Zh-U

