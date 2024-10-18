Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Alcohol Awareness Video From Menodoctor

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Menodoctor

The hidden harms of alcohol for perimenopausal and menopausal women. 

October is both menopause awareness month and breast cancer awareness month. 

To mark both these important issues, Menodoctor has released a health information video about the risks of alcohol specifically for women in perimenopause and menopause. 

With support from Alcohol Healthwatch, the aim is to raise awareness about the hidden harms that alcohol causes women. 

Not only does it worsen most menopausal symptoms, including hot flushes, insomnia, weight gain and mood symptoms; it also increases the risk of various health problems - including breast cancer. 

Dr Linda Dear, Director of Menodoctor says “Alcohol is a false friend to women in this life-phase. It makes us think it’s helping with symptoms like anxiety and poor sleep – when it’s actually just making them worse.”

“It also causes long-term health problems for women, even when we are drinking within the recommended limits. I’m hoping this video will help women view alcohol differently.”

You can view the video via the Menodoctor YouTube channel link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1dx4d_Zh-U

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Menodoctor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 