New Fast-Track Registration For Specialist International Medical Graduates To Start In November

Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | Medical Council of New Zealand (Council) is introducing a new fast-track registration for International Medical Graduates, enhancing support for New Zealand’s medical workforce.

This will make it easier and quicker for doctors from overseas to gain specialist registration in the following areas of medicine: general practice, psychiatry, dermatology, emergency medicine, anaesthesia, internal medicine, and pathology (anatomical). Applications can be made from 1 November 2024.

Eligible doctors with approved specialist qualications from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia can now have their applications processed very quickly (within 20 working days), allowing them to start work in Aotearoa New Zealand much sooner.

Supporting workforce needs while ensuring public safety

This fast-track registration reects our commitment to addressing the urgent need for more doctors while upholding Aotearoa New Zealand’s high standards of care. Doctors eligible for this registration will have their applications assessed against a set of core requirements without needing advice from the specialist medical colleges. This allows us to speed up approvals while allowing colleges to focus on more complex cases that require their expertise.

“Our goal is to protect public health and safety while supporting the healthcare workforce in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Dr Rachelle Love, Chair, Medical Council New Zealand. “This fast-track registration provides a faster route for qualied specialists to join our medical workforce while maintaining the high standards that New Zealanders expect.”

Learn more about this fast-track registration, including the approved qualications, https://www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/news-and-updates/fast-track-registration-for-provisional-vocational-specialist-registration/.

