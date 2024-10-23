Release Of Valuing Life Medicines Access Summit White Paper: A Good First Step

Today, Medicines New Zealand and Patient Voice Aotearoa have presented the white paper generated from the inaugural Valuing Life New Zealand’s Medicines Access Summit to the Associate Minister of Health (Pharmac), the Hon. David Seymour. The summit was a historic, first of its kind multi-stakeholder event for New Zealand. More than 170 attendees ranging from health officials, patients and patient advocates, industry and clinicians participated in the two-day summit. The aim of the summit was to discuss and constructively debate serious concerns around New Zealand’s modern medicines access issues in a collaborative manner.

“At the Valuing Life Medicines Access Summit, a range of key conversations were had around several core issues. As a result of this collaborative multi-stakeholder dialogue both solutions and recommended actions were generated. These are all captured in the white paper” said Dr Graeme Jarvis, CEO of Medicines New Zealand.

“Many of the recommended actions will require the support and leadership of relevant ministers responsible for various portfolios including Health, Pharmac, and Science, Innovation & Technology. Some of the actions include amending Pharmac’s statutory objective, having a more patient-focused health technology assessment process, generating a multi-stakeholder medicines strategy, and future-proofing the health research and innovation system.”

“Aside from greater investment in medicines, it is important to note many of the recommended actions are fiscally neutral and do not require any major additional investment. Achieving these actions will deliver more certainty for not only the Government but also industry, healthcare professionals and patients and their families alike."

Multi-stakeholder support for these actions and a general willingness for all present at the summit to move forward together on these matters are very positive outcomes.

“Summit attendees agreed we all have a role to play in aiding the delivery of these actions for the benefit of patients and New Zealand society as a whole - both now and into the future,” said Todd Krieble, Chair of Medicines New Zealand.

“We all welcome the opportunity to work with the Associate Minister of Health, and other relevant Ministers in a multi-stakeholder capacity to deliver on these actions. Timely delivery will be critical so that New Zealand can catch up with our peer OECD nations. This will ensure that all patients get the right medicines at the right time and are well served by a responsive and innovative health system."

The white paper is available on the Valuing Life website here: http://www.valuinglife.nz/whitepaper

