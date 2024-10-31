Momentous Day For Early Detection As More Women Become Eligible For Free Breast Screening

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is hailing today as a momentous day for early detection as the breast screening age extension roll-out begins in the Nelson-Marlborough district.

Justine Smyth, Chair of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says the charity is thrilled more women will be able to keep having free mammograms: “For eight years, we campaigned for the breast screening age limit to be raised from 69 to 74, because your risk of breast cancer doesn’t stop at 69. We’re so pleased the age extension roll-out has been able to start in Nelson-Marlborough this year, and that there is a plan to widen this nationally in a year’s time.

“Extending the programme means more women can be diagnosed and treated earlier, giving them a better chance of surviving breast cancer. These women will be able to have two or three more free mammograms, and one of these could save their life. Raising the age limit to 74 also brings New Zealand in line with international best practice of screening into your 70s.

“We are immensely grateful to Health Minister Dr Shane Reti for championing the age extension, both while in opposition and now in Government, and to the Government for upholding its election promise. It means a lot to the women of New Zealand to see the Government has taken concrete action to tackle breast cancer.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ first began calling for the screening age to be lifted in 2016. A woman’s risk of breast cancer is higher at 70 than it is at 50 and research shows mammograms are still life-saving for women in their 70s. Approximately 350 women aged 70-74 are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Aotearoa. Extending screening to 74 brings NZ into line with Australia, Canada, France, Sweden, UK and many other countries.

