Pharmac Looks To Fund A Medicine To Keep Bones Strong

Pharmac is consulting on a proposal to widen access to denosumab for more people with osteoporosis and people who have high levels of calcium in their blood and have cancer.

Denosumab stops the body breaking down bones and also removes excess calcium in the blood.

“This medicine would help maintain peoples bone strength and is used to keep the calcium levels in their body healthy,” says Alexandra Compton, Pharmac Senior Therapeutic Group Manager/Team Leader.

If the funding is approved, about 1,900 more people would receive denosumab during the first year of funding, increasing to about 12,500 people in total, after five years.

Pharmac currently funds a denosumab 60 mg injection (branded as Prolia) for people with severe osteoporosis and is looking to widen access to people who can’t use other funded treatments, or if their condition isn’t improving when using these.

“Funding denosumab would provide with another treatment option for people with osteoporosis and would be an easier way for them to receive treatment as they can give themselves the injection.”

The proposal also includes funding a denosumab 120 mg injection (branded as Xgeva) for the first time. This would be for people who have high levels of calcium in their blood (hypercalcemia) and have cancer.

“When people have high levels of calcium in their blood and have cancer, they often need to go to hospital to get treatment. Having the denosumab injection available would reduce this,” says Compton.

“Providing more access to denosumab is expected to free up health sector resource which would otherwise be used help people needing treatment for broken bones or high calcium and their ongoing care.”

Pharmac's public consultation is open now until 14 November.

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

